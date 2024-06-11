EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode: Journey Points breakdown, best teams, and more

As promised, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode. This was added following the June 2024 update released earlier today (June 11). It celebrates the European Football Championship (UEFA Euro) starting on June 14. Gamers can play the tournament mode with their favorite teams en route to winning the championship virtually.

Introducing a new tournament mode has created a great deal of buzz amongst European football enthusiasts worldwide. This article explains more about the mode.

How many Journey Points can you get by playing the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode?

The EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode offers Journey Points as progress rewards. These Journey Points increase with the difficulty level and stages in the tournament.

Based on the difficulty level, here's a look at the Journey Points breakdown in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode:

Beginner:

Group Stage: Journey Points x5

Journey Points x5 Round of 16: Journey Points x8

Journey Points x8 Quarter Final: Journey Points x10

Journey Points x10 Semi-Final: Journey Points x15

Journey Points x15 Final: Journey Points x20

Journey Points x20 Champion: Journey Points x25 (First-time win: Journey Points x100)

Amateur:

Group Stage: Journey Points x5

Journey Points x5 Round of 16: Journey Points x10

Journey Points x10 Quarter Final: Journey Points x15

Journey Points x15 Semi-Final: Journey Points x20

Journey Points x20 Final: Journey Points x25

Journey Points x25 Champion: Journey Points x30 (First-time win: Journey Points x120)

Semi-Pro:

Group Stage: Journey Points x10

Journey Points x10 Round of 16: Journey Points x20

Journey Points x20 Quarter Final: Journey Points x25

Journey Points x25 Semi-Final: Journey Points x30

Journey Points x30 Final: Journey Points x45

Journey Points x45 Champion: Journey Points x60 (First-time win: Journey Points x240)

Professional:

Group Stage: Journey Points x10

Journey Points x10 Round of 16: Journey Points x30

Journey Points x30 Quarter Final: Journey Points x45

Journey Points x45 Semi-Final: Journey Points x60

Journey Points x60 Final: Journey Points x75

Journey Points x75 Champion: Journey Points x80 (First-time win: Journey Points x320)

World Class:

Group Stage: Journey Points x15

Journey Points x15 Round of 16: Journey Points x60

Journey Points x60 Quarter Final: Journey Points x75

Journey Points x75 Semi-Final: Journey Points x80

Journey Points x80 Final: Journey Points x100

Journey Points x100 Champion: Journey Points x120 (First-time win: Journey Points x480)

Legendary:

Group Stage: Journey Points x15

Journey Points x15 Round of 16: Journey Points x80

Journey Points x80 Quarter Final: Journey Points x100

Journey Points x100 Semi-Final: Journey Points x120

Journey Points x120 Final: Journey Points x135

Journey Points x135 Champion: Journey Points x150 (First-time win: Journey Points x600)

These Journey Points can be exchanged for exclusive rewards.

Which are the best teams to play with in the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode?

The EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode is the prime feature of the June 2024 update. All 24 teams (divided into six groups of four teams each) and their players are part of the tournament mode. While some lineups are strong and feature some of the best footballers, others are not far behind.

Here are the best teams that you can play the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode with:

Portugal (5 Stars)

Germany (5 Stars)

England (5 Stars)

Spain (5 Stars)

Italy (5 Stars)

France (5 Stars)

Belgium (4.5 Stars)

Netherlands (4.5 Stars)

Croatia (4.5 Stars)

Switzerland (4.5 Stars)

Players must also remember that the June 2024 update has brought along the Training Transfer feature, which they can use to build their Ultimate Team more efficiently.