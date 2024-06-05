EA Sports announces official release date for EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024

EA Sports has announced the official release date for the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 promo through a post on the title's X handle. According to the announcement, the promo will go live in the game on June 11, 2024. This will be the first major international competition to arrive in the football simulator since its rebranding from FIFA Mobile in September 2023.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 promo was massively successful in FIFA Mobile. EA Sports will be hoping the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 promo will surpass its popularity.

When is the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 promo releasing, and what can you expect from it?

The EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 promo will officially be released on June 11, 2024 (01:00 UTC). EA Sports' announcement reads:

"It's almost time for a festival of football. UEFA EURO 2024™ is coming to #FCMobile on June 11 UTC. #EURO2024"

The post has created a huge buzz among millions of football enthusiasts worldwide.

EA Sports has been preparing for the promo for a long time. A few weeks ago, the developer reshared its post highlighting the release of a few UEFA Euro 2024 player cards in EA FC 24.

Here's a look at the EUFA Euro 2024 cards that were announced as early rewards:

Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands)

Jack Grealish (England)

Ousmane Dembele (France)

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Weeks later, EA Sports introduced some of the aforementioned cards in EA FC Mobile as Special Store Packs.

Moreover, according to reliable leaker Sappurit’s latest leaks, the event countdown is expected to kick off soon. This countdown will feature some stunning daily rewards leading up to the official start of the historic tournament.

Here's a detailed look at the expected EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 promo Countdown Gifts and rewards, per Sappurit:

Day 1: 1,250 Gems

1,250 Gems Day 2: 1,500,000 Coins

1,500,000 Coins Day 3: 2,000 Gems

2,000 Gems Day 4: 91 OVR CDM - Javier Mascherano Universal Rank-up Card

All these gifts will help EA FC Mobile players massively, giving them a head start for the upcoming promo.

With EA FC Mobile Team of the Season 24 in its twilight days, the introduction of the Euro 2024 promo will keep gamers hooked to the title. The promo might also bring in new stadiums, which could change the look of the matches.

