FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 leaked: Countdown gifts and event details

FC Mobile players can start gearing up, as reliable leaker Sappurit has once again delivered an intriguing sneak peek into an upcoming major event, FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024, which is set to commence on June 15, 2024. This highly anticipated event has been the subject of much speculation within the FC Mobile community, and Sappurit's leaks have only fueled the excitement further.

EA Sports officially announced in November 2023 that the UEFA Euro 2024 event would "come in next year's summer" for both the PC game, FC 24, and its mobile counterpart, FC Mobile. As this window approaches, fans are eager to dive into the event, and Sappurit’s track record has many convinced that this information is spot on.

Expected dates and countdown gift details of FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024

The in-game UEFA Euro Cup Trophy (Image via EA Sports)

The FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 event is set to be one of the biggest highlights of the year for mobile gamers. According to Sappurit’s latest leaks, the event countdown is expected to kick off on June 11, 2024. This countdown will feature daily rewards leading up to the official start of the tournament.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the expected FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 expected Countdown Gifts and rewards as per Sappurit:

Day 1 (June 11, 2024): 1,250 Gems

1,250 Gems Day 2 (June 12, 2024): 1,500,000 Coins

1,500,000 Coins Day 3 (June 13, 2024): 2,000 Gems

2,000 Gems Day 4 (June 14, 2024): Mascherano Universal Rank-up Card

These generous countdown gifts are sure to delight players, providing valuable resources and boosts to get them ready for the main event.

The inclusion of high-value items such as Gems and Coins, along with a Universal Rank-up Card, indicates that EA is pulling out all the stops to ensure players are well-prepared and engaged.

The FC Mobile UEFA Euro event is expected to last for a month, filled with exciting reward items

As for the main event itself, while specifics are yet to be fully disclosed, it is expected to feature multiple chapters with special Euro cards of various players. Sappurit’s insights suggest that the event will span one month, culminating on July 15, 2024, which coincides with the end of the real-life UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

Earlier this year, in January, EA Sports teased the community with a few 85-86 Overall Rating (OVR) UEFA Euro 2024 player cards, such as 85 OVR Florian Wirtz and 86 OVR Virgil Van Dijk, distributed as token gifts in the FC Mobile Store.

These early releases were a precursor to the summer event, and now that the time has almost arrived, players are eagerly anticipating some impressive 95+ OVR special FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 cards.

The community’s excitement is palpable, as the FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 event teases not only thrilling gameplay but also a wealth of exclusive content. Players can look forward to unlocking and upgrading special edition cards, participating in themed challenges, and experiencing the tournament's electrifying atmosphere right on their mobile devices.

