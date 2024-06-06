UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament Mode in FC Mobile: A complete playthrough guide

The UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament mode is finally making its way to FC Mobile. Starting June 11, 2024, players can immerse themselves in this completely new game mode. It promises to deliver an authentic football experience, allowing fans to lead their favorite national teams to glory.

This tournament mode's format somewhat resembles the UEFA Champions League mode, which has been a permanent segment of this year's FC Mobile. However, there will be a complete change in its reward system.

Here’s everything you need to know about this game mode.

Overview of the FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament Mode

The UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament mode promises to bring lots of exciting features to FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

The Euro 2024 Tournament Mode will allow players to navigate the entire tournament virtually. They can choose one of the 24 participating nations and progress from the group stages to the knockouts and finals.

This mode is designed to replicate the real-life UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament, featuring:

22 official Euro 2024 National Team kits and crests

The official Euro match ball, Fussballliebe (Excluding the final's golden version)

Two new authentic UEFA Euro 2024 stadiums: Olympiastadion Berlin and BVB Stadion Dortmund

A brand-new UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament user interface and broadcast package

Custom UEFA Euro 2024 commentary

However, note that Austria and Switzerland's national teams will feature generic kits and logos in the game due to licensing issues.

All 24 national teams in the Euros event

The Euro 2024 mode will feature all 24 participating nations (Image via EA Sports)

Players can begin their journeys by selecting one of the 24 nations they wish to lead to victory. The teams are divided into six groups:

Group A : Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B : Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C : Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D : Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France Group E : Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Each team has a star rating indicating its Overall Rating (OVR). Higher-rated teams boast players with superior stats. Before finalizing their choice, players can use the Team Overview button to review the team lineup and details.

Difficulty settings

A player can choose a higher difficulty setting only after winning in the preceding difficulty level (Image via EA Sports)

FC Mobile's UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament Mode features six difficulty settings:

Beginner

Amateur

Semi-Pro

Professional

World Class

Legendary

To unlock higher difficulties, players must win the tournament at the preceding difficulty level. Different rewards are available based on the difficulty a player selects, adding an extra layer of challenge and incentive.

FC Mobile UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament structure

The Euro 2024 mode possesses all the six default groups (Image via EA Sports)

Once a player chooses their playing nation, lineup, and difficulty, they should be selected. Once this is done, they are ready to dive into the tournament.

The initial group phase draw reflects the actual UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament, but these groups can be reshuffled up to three times if a player prefers a different arrangement. However, they can be reset to the default groups at any time.

The default groups may be reshuffled but at max three times (Image via EA Sports)

The Tournament Hub can then be navigated to edit one's pre-set lineup. Players can also view the tournament schedule, and bracket, and check the rewards. Once ready, "Play" should be pressed to start the first match and kick off the Euro 2024 journey.

Sharing the victory

The victory cards can be shared across social media and on the in-game community forums (Image via EA Sports)

Players can celebrate their triumph by sharing trophy celebrations on social media and within the EA Community. This feature allows them to showcase their skills and the hard-earned success of their national team.

Rewards for victories

As players progress through the tournament, they will earn rewards based on performance and the chosen difficulty level. These rewards can be utilized to enhance their Club Team in FC Mobile, providing additional motivation to excel in the Euro 2024 Tournament Mode.

As of now, players must stay connected on social media and in-game communities for more Euro 2024 updates and information on reward systems from EA Sports.

