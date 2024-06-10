EA FC Mobile June 2024 update: Maintenance time, UEFA Euro 2024 promo, and more

Based on the recent announcements, the EA FC Mobile June 2024 update is scheduled for June 11, 2024. It will be one of the biggest updates the title has received since its launch in September 2023. The June 2024 update will bring plenty of new features and changes (including the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode) which will change the dynamics of the game.

Millions of EA FC Mobile enthusiasts across the globe are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await EA Sports to introduce the June update.

When will the maintenance break start for the EA FC Mobile June 2024 update?

EA Sports had previously announced that the EA FC Mobile June 2024 update will be live after a maintenance break. Re-affirming that, the developer released a post on the official X handle of the title mentioning that the maintenance will start at 2:00 UTC on June 11, 2024.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It must be remembered that the servers will be taken offline during the maintenance break. Hence, users will be unable to log in or play the game during the timeframe. Once the maintenance is over, players can log into the updated title and get hold of a special gift.

The maintenance break is expected to last a tad longer than usual. It might last five or six hours. However, players must watch the social media handles of EA FC Mobile for any further information on the maintenance.

What are the new features in the EA FC Mobile June 2024 update?

UEFA Euro 2024

Expand Tweet

The UEFA Euro 2024 promo will be the main attraction of the EA FC Mobile June 2024 update. Similar to the FIFA World Cup 2022 event in FIFA Mobile, the UEFA Euro 2024 event will enable gamers to play the tournament with the official Fussballliebe match ball.

Two new stadiums - Olympiastadion Berlin and BVB Stadion Dortmund will also be added for enhanced gaming experience. Players can choose the level of difficulty and the team of their choice in their quest to win the tournament.

Training Transfer

Following months of waiting, players can now use the Training Transfer feature after the EA FC Mobile June 2024 update.

Training Transfer will witness the Training Levels being transferred from one card to another. However, a 10% deduction will be seen while transferring the Training Levels.

New Training Transfer points will be introduced to complete the Training Transfer process.

Gameplay Improvements

Gameplay Improvements will see massive changes taking place for ground passing and defending. Defending players can now find it easier to keep a defender in his place. In addition, the improvement to player switching will also aid in defending.

They can now make more accurate ground passes as the ball control and passing accuracy of players have been increased.

Furthermore, a new Jude Bellingham celebration will further elevate the gaming experience of the UCL 2024 winning player's fans.