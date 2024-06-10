FC Mobile scheduled maintenance (June 11): How long could it last?

EA Sports has officially announced that on June 11, 2024, there will be an FC Mobile scheduled maintenance. This significant update is much awaited and is expected to introduce a plethora of fascinating new features and improvements to the game. Also, for the first time in FC Mobile's history, an in-game pop-up notification was used to disclose maintenance information rather than social media.

While EA Sports has not officially verified the precise length of the maintenance pause, it is anticipated to last at least five to six hours based on past FC Mobile scheduled maintenance records.

Because of the size and number of features included in the update, players should also be ready for a prolonged outage.

When will the FC Mobile scheduled maintenance begin on June 11?

EA Sports FC Mobile scheduled maintenance message for June 2024 update

This FC Mobile scheduled maintenance is all set to begin on June 11, 2024, at 2:00 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST. It will bring in all the necessary June 2024 update changes.

The game will be halted for a certain period during this maintenance break and will be unoperational as long as the break is completed.

Players can access FC Mobile only after 7:00 am GMT / 1:00 pm IST if the estimation is accurate. To guarantee a seamless transition after the maintenance is over, players are urged to organize ahead of time and get ready for this significant update.

What is the June FC Mobile scheduled maintenance all about?

The UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament mode is one of the major additions of the June 2024 update

The June 2024 update for FC Mobile is anticipated to bring in several enhancements and new features that will improve the gameplay experience. Here's a preview of what gamers may expect:

1. UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament Mode:

FC Mobile players will now be able to win the virtual UEFA Euro 2024 trophy with their favorite Euro participant.

This FC Mobile tournament mode will feature all 24 qualified national teams in the real-life contest.

2. Gameplay Enhancements:

The June 2024 update will also bring tweaks and improvements to defender movement and switching. To add more realism to gameplay, EA Sports is also refining ground passes in terms of control and accuracy.

Expand Tweet

The update will also introduce Jude Bellingham's signature open-arm celebration, adding more touches of realistic flairs during goal celebrations.

3. Training Transfer Feature:

By enabling players to distribute training experience points among themselves, the new training transfer feature gives squad builders more freedom.

With the help of this feature, which makes use of training transfer tokens, a new currency, players can carefully assemble their team and reach their full potential.

4. Special Gift for Players:

EA Sports has announced that players who update and log in once the FC Mobile scheduled maintenance is over will receive a surprise gift in addition to the exciting new features.

Although the gift's exact contents are yet unknown, it gives players even more motivation to stick around and check out the new material.

The June 2024 upgrade is thus expected to further improve the overall FC Mobile experience with the addition of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament mode, improved gameplay, and the novel training transfer feature.

