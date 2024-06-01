FC Mobile Training Transfer: Everything we know about the new feature so far

The eagerly anticipated FC Mobile Training Transfer feature is all set to arrive in the game with the new update scheduled for 2 am UTC on June 11, 2024. This addition promises to revolutionize how players manage and optimize their squads by allowing training levels to be transferred between players. The Training Transfer feature is set to significantly impact FC Mobile's gameplay by providing a flexible and strategic tool for managing player development.

Here’s a detailed look at everything we know about the FC Mobile Training Transfer feature so far.

How does FC Mobile Training Transfer work?

Same-level FC Mobile Training Transfer is the most effective option to use this feature (Image via EA Sports)

Training Transfer enables players to transfer training levels from one player (the donating player) to another (the target player) within their squad. This is particularly useful for redistributing training efforts and resources to enhance team performance strategically.

Trending

However, it comes with a trade-off of a 10% XP deduction upon transfer. This means that while the levels are transferred, the donating player loses 10% of their XP.

Expand Tweet

FC Mobile Training Transfer points can be purchased with in-game Coins and are required for each transfer transaction. This new currency adds a layer of strategy to how players manage their resources and decide which players to prioritize for training transfers.

Considering the ranks and training levels of both players are necessary for a smooth FC Mobile Training Transfer

Training Transfer to an unranked player will hardly be of any use since at max the receiver card will gain 5 levels (Image via EA Sports)

The amount of training levels that can be transferred is determined by the rank of the donating player. Here are the maximum limits for each rank:

Base Rank (Common): Up to 5 levels

Up to 5 levels Green (Uncommon): Up to 10 levels

Up to 10 levels Blue (Rare): Up to 15 levels

Up to 15 levels Purple (Epic): Up to 20 levels

Up to 20 levels Red (Legendary): Up to 25 levels

Up to 25 levels Gold (Mythic): Up to 30 levels

These limits ensure that the transfer process remains balanced and that players can’t disproportionately boost a single player without considering rank and XP constraints. When transferring training levels, it’s crucial to consider the rank and the training levels, as Training transfer only works if the target player has the necessary rank.

The transfer limit is set to 5 training levels if a player has no rank, irrespective of the donating player's rank. Although the training levels transfer directly, the donating player will experience a 10% loss in XP, making it essential to strategize which players should be involved in transfers.

For example, if you have a Gold-ranked player with 30 training levels you wish to transfer to another Gold-ranked player, the donating player will lose 10% of their XP due to the 10% XP deduction. However, the target player will receive 29 levels.

The introduction of Training Transfer brings a new strategic dimension to FC Mobile. Players must now plan to allocate their training resources, considering the XP deduction and rank-based transfer limits.

This feature encourages more tactical planning and resource management, making the game even more engaging and challenging. Furthermore, FC Mobile Training Transfer helps maintain team flexibility and saves the total training cost required on numerous fodder cards.

Players can now redistribute their training investments more efficiently, boosting the overall effectiveness of their squads. With the update launching on June 11, 2024, players worldwide will be eager to explore and leverage this new feature to enhance their squads and gain a competitive edge.

Check out more articles on FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback