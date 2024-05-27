EA FC 24 89+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 89+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to test their luck and potentially get their hands on some of the best legends available in the game. This is the first Icon pack released in a long time that does not include Winter Wildcards Icons, making it a popular choice amongst gamers.

While some Winter Wildcards Icons like Pele are still usable in the current meta of the game, most of these special versions are far behind the power curve of the current meta. This makes the latest EA FC 24 89+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC especially appealing, as it features Icon players from the TOTY, Ultimate Birthday, and Future Stars events only.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 89+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC

The SBC has three segments (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the previously released 88+ Icon player pick, the EA FC 24 89+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC requires three squads to be completed instead of two. This makes it more expensive and more challenging to complete, but the rewards on offer are of a higher caliber as well.

These are the specific requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The requirement of two Team of the Season or Team of the Week cards will make the SBC more expensive to complete than anticipated, but these cards can be obtained as untradeable items via SBCs and objectives.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 89+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A Team of the Season promo to complete the EA FC 24 89+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC most optimally and efficiently possible:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modrić: 87

Martin Ødegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Koke: 84

Bruno Guimarães: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejón: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Cristina Martín-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sané: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismaël Bennacer: 84

Cost: 69,000 coins

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martín-Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

