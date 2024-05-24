All EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS players

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS players in Ultimate Team, featuring the best athletes from the Italian top flight. Inter won the league in a comfortable fashion. As such, it comes as no surprise that this team's players dominate the Serie A TOTS roster, but there are plenty of inclusions from other top-tier clubs as well.

This is the final major league to receive a Team of the Season lineup before the arrival of Ultimate TOTS and comprises plenty of overpowered options to choose from. The Italian top flight is home to some fan-favorite footballers, making the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS cards especially appealing.

EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS players have been released in Ultimate Team

Being the top scorer of the league, Lautaro Martinez has received a rather well-deserved Team of the Season item. He spearheads this roster of EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS players with an incredible 97-rated item, making him one of the best attackers in the game. However, he is not the only exceptional forward featured in this lineup.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao has also played impressively for AC Milan consistently, providing plenty of goals and assists. He is also a fan-favorite in this title due to his various overpowered FC 24 versions, and his latest item is definitely elite-tier in the current meta.

Which EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS players have been released?

These are the players who have received TOTS cards in Ultimate Team:

Lautaro Martinez: 97

Theo Hernandez: 97

Alessandro Bastoni: 96

Paulo Dybala: 96

Olivier Giroud: 96

Rafael Leao: 95

Yan Sommer: 95

Hakan Calhanoglu: 94

Christian Pulisic: 94

Lewis Ferguson: 94

Federico Dimarco: 93

Lorenzo Pellegrini: 93

Gleison Bremer: 92

Dusan Vlahovic: 91

Riccardo Calafiori: 90

Meanwhile, these are the players who missed out on being included in the main lineup but have presented impressive performances over the course of this season, granting them TOTS Moments cards:

Victor Osimhen: 95

Nicolo Barella: 94

Domenico Berardi: 93

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 93

Adrien Rabiot: 92

Ismael Bennacer: 91

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 91

Chris Smalling: 90

All these items have received some massive boosts, making them effective on the virtual pitch. Martinez, Leao, Osimhen, Dybala, and Kvaratskhelia all have the stats to be elite-tier attackers, while Theo Hernandes and Bastoni seem like two of the best defenders in the entire game.

Overall, the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS players have not disappointed, carrying on the hype around the Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team.

