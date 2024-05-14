EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC (May 13): All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC for gamers to test their luck and try to obtain some overpowered legend cards. This pick has been released several times in the past as well, but the player pool of available items now includes Ultimate Birthday Icons. The EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC includes special versions of Icons from the Winter Wildcards, Team of the Year, Future Stars, or Ultimate Birthday promos.

These rosters feature some of the most overpowered and sought-after players in the game, making the latest SBC even more appealing, especially since it can be completed twice.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC

The SBC has two segments (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike previously released Icon player pick SBCs, the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC is much more lenient in terms of requirements. It only consists of two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. With Team of the Season introducing several new items that boost the power curve of the game's meta, it comes as no surprise that Icons are relatively cheaper than before.

These are the requirements of the SBC:

Task 1: 87-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW player: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 2: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The SBC accepts both Team of the Season and Team of the Week items in the first segment, which will be helpful for gamers, as it is easier to obtain the former than the latter in the current state of the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon player pick SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC effectively and optimally:

Task 1: 87-rated squad

Mara Alber: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keylor Navas: 85

Thiago: 84

Nick Pope: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

Task 2: 88-rated squad

Marcel Hartel: 91

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Cost: 78,000 coins

While the SBC is not cheap, there are some extremely expensive players up for grabs from this player pick, making it worth completing.

