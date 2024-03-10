EA FC 24 Encore Icon Upgrade SBC: All tasks, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon pack in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Encore Icon Upgrade SBC being up for grabs for gamers to complete and test their luck. This pack contains Base, Winter Wildcards, Centurions, and TOTY Icon cards, and lucky gamers could potentially get their hands on some of the best and most overpowered players in the game.

After releasing Icon player picks via SBCs almost every other week, the developers have finally released a pack instead. While the odds of obtaining a good player could potentially be lower, the price of the EA FC 24 Encore Icon Upgrade SBC is also low, making it more accessible to the masses.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Encore Icon Upgrade SBC

Expand Tweet

Like most other Icon packs and Player Pick SBCs released in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Encore Icon Upgrade SBC also requires three squads to be completed.

Here are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: 84-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 3: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The requirement of two Team of the Week players will increase the overall price of the SBC. These items are rare and always in high demand due to their usability in various high-end SBCs, but gamers can get their hands on TOTW items by completing the 83+ TOTW Upgrade SBC using their untradeable items.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Encore Icon Upgrade

The ongoing Campaign Re-release event has lowered the price of some fodder items in the current state of the transfer market. Here are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Encore Icon Upgrade SBC:

83-rated squad

Kamory Doumbia: 83

Patrick Schick: 83

Luke Shaw: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Jorginho: 83

Francesco Acerbi: 83

Gerard Moreno: 83

Arianna Caruso: 83

Youri Tielemans: 82

Olivia Schough: 82

Cost: 40,000 coins

84-rated squad

Geyse: 88

Julie Pasquerasu: 87

Edin Dzeko: 83

Willi Orban: 83

Jadon Sancho: 82

Olivier Giroud: 82

Stephan Savic: 82

Guglielmo Vicario: 82

Youri Tielemans: 82

Ingrid Engen: 82

Melvine Malard: 82

Cost: 41,000 coins

85-rated squad

Deyna Castellanos: 87

Denis Zakaria: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 43,000 coins