All EA FC 24 cards in the Campaign Re-Release promo

The EA FC 24 Campaign Re-release promo is now live in Ultimate Team, featuring players from some of the best promos released so far in the game cycle. With the likes of Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe receiving boosted versions as part of this event, gamers are excited to learn more about the re-released roster.

There have been plenty of overpowered and exciting promos released so far in EA FC 24, many of which are part of the Campaign Re-release lineup. This includes FC Versus, Team of the Year Honorable Mentions, Ultimate Dynasties, Team of the Group Stages, and Winter Wildcards. There are also several older Team of the Week cards added back into packs.

Not only has EA Sports added several exciting Showdown SBCs to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, they have also released a plethora of special cards to encourage gamers to open packs. With several promo players now up for grabs, gamers will be eager to know which cards they can get their hands on through the Campaign Re-Release event.

Which players are part of the lineup?

Based on the information provided in the Ultimate Team loading screen, these are the special players in packs as part of the Campaign Re-Release roster:

Erling Haaland (Ultimate Dynasties)

Harry Kane (TOTY Honorable Mentions)

Kylian Mbappe (TOTGS)

Neymar (FC Versus Fire)

Bukayo Saka (TOTGS)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Winter Wildcards)

Marcus Rashford (FC Versus Fire)

Heung Min Son (FC Versus Fire)

Virgil van Dijk (TOTW)

Nicolo Barella (TOTGS)

Joao Cancelo (TOTGS)

Jude Bellingham (TOTGS)

Manuel Locatelli (FC Pro Live)

Mats Hummels (TOTGS)

Geyse (TOTW)

Kieran Trippier (FC Versus Fire)

Sergio Ramos (FC Versus Fire)

Antonio Rudiger (FC Versus Fire)

Dele Alli (FC Pro Live)

Theo Hernandez (Ultimate Dynasties)

Reece James (Ultimate Dynasties)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Winter Wildcards)

Marcos Llorente (Winter Wildcards)

Denis Zakaria (Winter Wildcards)

Deyna Castellanos (Winter Wildcards)

Isco (FC Versus Fire)

Kephren Thuram (Ultimate Dynasties)

Jonathan Clauss (TOTW)

Alessandro Buongiorno (TOTW)

With popular names like Ronaldo, Haaland, Mbappe, and Neymar being back in packs as special cards, gamers have more incentive than ever to open their packs during this Campaign Re-Release event in EA FC 24. These items are incredibly overpowered in the current meta of the game despite not possessing the Double PlayStyle+ traits showcased by players from newer promos.