EA FC 24 Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay Showdown SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

With the upcoming Showdown Series event focusing entirely on high-stakes clashes in club football, a recent leak has hinted at the EA FC 24 Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay Showdown SBCs arriving in Ultimate Team. These two players will represent FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, respectively, ahead of their much-anticipated matchup in La Liga.

The FC Fantasy promo is coming to an end in Ultimate Team, and a loading screen has disclosed that the event will be replaced by a promo featuring Showdown SBCs. The first SBCs to be leaked on social media include FC Barcelona's Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, much to the delight of Ultimate Team enthusiasts who know how overpowered both these players are.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/FIFATradingRomania.

Joao Felix and Memphis Depay are rumored to arrive as Showdown SBCs in EA FC 24

Both FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are currently in the race for the La Liga title. With the gap between them and league leaders Real Madrid widening, every result is significant. This makes their upcoming match even more exciting, especially with the stakes raised by the leaked EA FC 24 Joao Felix and Memphis Depay Showdown SBCs.

These are just the first of many such sets of SBCs leaked to be part of the Showdown Series event that will arrive alongside the Campaign re-release promo.

What do the cards look like, and how much will the SBCs cost in EA FC 24?

While the exact overall ratings, stats, and PlayStyles of these cards are unknown, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction suggesting that both cards will be 89-rated, meaning the winner could go up to 91 overall.

These are the predicted stats for Joao Felix:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 45

Physicality: 77

Meanwhile, these are the predicted stats for Memphis Depay:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 90

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 36

Physicality: 88

These players possess five-star skill moves and excellent shooting capabilities, making them popular choices in the game's current meta. However, Felix will definitely be the more popular choice over Depay due to his four-star weak foot. His lean body type is also more conducive for dribbling on the virtual pitch.

Both these players already possess 88-rated special cards in EA FC 24, and judging by their prices, these SBCs could easily cost around 500,000-600,000 coins in Ultimate Team.