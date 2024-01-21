EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC for gamers to grind during the Team of the Year event in Ultimate Team. This SBC offers a choice between three different Icons belonging to some of the most overpowered promo rosters released so far in the game cycle.

The EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC will be available in the game for seven days (until January 28) and refresh after three days. This will give fans plenty of time to collect the fodder required to complete the challenge and test their luck at trying to obtain an elite-tier Icon for their starting lineup.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC

Like some recently-released Icon pack and pick SBCs, the EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC contains three separate squads. Each squad has a set of requirements that gamers must fulfill to get their hands on this player pick. These are the tasks that must be completed:

Task 1: 86-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The requirements of a Team of the Week player will certainly boost the cost of the SBC, as these in-form cards currently fetch a high price in the transfer market.

EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC cheapest solutions

With the ongoing Team of the Year event lowering the price of fodder players due to the number of packs being opened, there are plenty of ways to finish the EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC. These are some of the cheapest options:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Mary Earps: 86

Koke: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Sara Dabritz: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Cost: 70,000 coins.

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Mary Earps: 86

Koke: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Sara Dabritz: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Cost: 70,000 coins

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 88 (Team of the Week)

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Sara Dabritz: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Cost: 135,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC?

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 275,000 coins, which is plausible considering the cost of fodder in the current state of the transfer market. The pack could potentially yield some amazing players like Winter Wildcards Pele, Thunderstruck Ronaldinho, and others. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition.