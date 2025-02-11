EA Sports confirms Diego Maradona's return to EA FC 25

The Grassroot Greats promo will soon be released in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has confirmed that Diego Maradona will be part of the upcoming event. The Argentine legend was widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the sport, and he will make his return to the world of Ultimate Team soon.

The former FC Barcelona and Napoli superstar had been part of the Icon roster during earlier games but was removed from Ultimate Team after his death, with FIFA 22 being the last game to include him. However, he will soon receive a special item in EA FC 25 as part of the upcoming Grassroot Greats promo, much to the delight of gamers around the globe.

Diego Maradona will be part of the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo

The theme surrounding the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo has not been revealed yet, but there have been speculations on social media that it will feature fan favorites from the world of Ultimate Team. This makes it the perfect scenario for the return of Diego Maradona, who has historically been one of the most overpowered Icons in the game.

EA Sports changed how Icon ratings work in EA FC 24, with each legend having only one base version instead of three versions representing various stages of their career. Diego Maradona was removed from the roster before this change took place, so he had three versions in Ultimate Team, with the Prime variant being 97-rated overall.

While there has not been any confirmation regarding his overall rating and stats in the upcoming promo, a leak by X/FUTPoliceLeaks suggests that he will be 96-rated and will possess the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle. This is one of the most desirable traits for an attacker in the current EA FC 25 meta, as it allows them to score from long range.

The Argentine legend will likely possess incredible dribbling, shooting, and passing stats, as he was renowned for his sublime ball control skills during his playing days. He will also potentially retain his five-star skill moves from previous games, boosting his viability even further on the virtual pitch.

Overall, the return of Diego Maradona is a momentous occasion for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

