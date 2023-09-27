EA Sports delists all FIFA titles including FIFA 23 from all digital stores ahead of EA FC 24's release

If fans of football video games were looking to get older titles like FIFA 23 at a steep discount from digital stores like Steam after EA FC 24's launch, there's some disappointing news. As of September 26, EA Sports has taken down all previous titles that were still available for purchase in digital video game stores. With the global launch of EA FC 24 on September 29, it will become the only available option for anyone who doesn't own the older titles.

Fans first noticed this change when they couldn't find the older games in the store. This is strictly different from how EA Sports managed its portfolios of football games so far. Older games continued to be available for purchase even after a new title dropped. This was the case with FIFA 22 when FIFA 23 was released in September 2022. However, this approach has changed with EA FC 24 and the series moving forward.

Why has EA Sports delisted FIFA 23 ahead of EA FC 24's launch?

The news of delisting has taken a part of the community by surprise as EA Sports had made no prior announcements of taking any such steps. The underlying rationale behind the move is quite straightforward. Earlier in 2023, talks between EA Sports and FIFA broke down over renegotiations of the terms. As a result, the publisher can no longer use the term FIFA with any of their products in the near future.

This is the main reason why FIFA 23's successor is titled EA FC 24. There's no presence of the FIFA tag anywhere, and a part of the Moments game mode also has a false name to avoid licensing issues. This is also why EA Sports has likely taken down all games with FIFA in their names from Steam. Probably, other platform stores will also follow the same suit.

Those who already own a copy of the game can access their game, as the servers are expected to remain open. Players can enjoy both online and offline content, but no official support will be extended. There will neither be any fresh content nor will there be any updates henceforth. All support will now be concentrated on EA FC 24 and its associated game modes.