EA Sports F1 22 partners with Alfa Romeo F1 team to bring 2023 livery in-game before launch on Xbox Game Pass

EA Sports F1 22 and Alfa Romeo F1 Team have decided to reduce the gap between real and virtual life, with a major announcement set to come on February 23. The Italian team is all set to launch the livery of their upcoming C43 car to be used in the 2023 season.

This is the first instance where a new seasonal livery will be added directly to the current ongoing title. Players usually wait for a new release yearly to enjoy all the updated rosters and liveries. However, EA Sports seems to be on the path of something new which will delight players and motorsports enthusiasts alike.

There is also some important news about the future of EA Sports F1 22 regarding the game's accessibility. EA Sports has also indicated that the game will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass shortly. This will undoubtedly allow more players to try out for the title, released earlier last year. It has justifiably met expectations, and all players will also be able to enjoy the Alfa Romeo 2023 C43 livery as a bonus.

More EA Sports F1 22 players will get to enjoy the new Alfa Romeo 2023 C43 livery after its debut on the Xbox Game Pass

Two significant announcements surrounding the recent future of EA Sports F1 22 will delight the fans. For once, the new livery will be an exciting update as it opens up the scope for other F1 teams to follow the same route.

Players can enjoy the new livery in the game's Time Trial mode. This certainly takes it to a higher level of authenticity, as players will wear the same ones that Alfa Romeo's drivers wear in the F1 2023 season.

This will be followed by a critical moment for the game's future when it enters the Xbox Game Pass. It will be available to users of Xbox's service starting March 2 and will be available on both console and PC.

This will delight many who are yet to buy the EA Sports F1 22, and they won't have to spend anything more if they are subscribed to either EA Play or the Xbox Game Pass.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Representative, had positive words to say on occasion.

“Fans mean everything to us, and to be able to give them the chance to drive our new Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 before they even see it on track in real life is something that was never done before in the official F1 video games.”

How accurately Codemasters can translate real-life livery into the virtual world remains to be seen.

