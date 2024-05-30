EA Sports introduces new EA FC Mobile TOTS 24 Mixed League players and Serie A Icons

Earlier today, EA Sports announced new EA FC Mobile TOTS 24 Mixed League players and Serie A Icons via a social media post. The previously introduced TOTS 24 Mixed League players and Icons have already become massively popular among most gamers who are using them in their starting lineup. However, to build on the success, the developer has added three Icons from the Italian League and 13 Mixed League Players to the ongoing promo.

The cards were added to the title a few hours ago, and this has created a huge buzz among EA FC Mobile enthusiasts across the globe.

Which footballers feature as the new EA FC Mobile TOTS 24 Mixed League players and Serie A Icons?

With the EA FC Mobile TOTS 24 Serie A event beginning today (May 30), it was appropriate that EA Sports added the Serie A on the same day. Meanwhile, the addition of the new Mixed League players will further add enthusiasm to the Team of the Season 24 promo.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile TOTS 24 Mixed League players and Serie A Icons:

Mixed League Players

95 LW - Neymar Jr. (Al Hilal)

95 CAM - Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

94 ST - Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

93 LB - Jordi Alba (Inter Miami)

93 ST - Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray)

92 CB - Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal)

92 RW - Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven)

91 LB - Wendell (Porto)

91 CM - Quinten Timber (Feyenoord)

91 RM - Renato Steffen (Lugano)

90 RWB - Costinha (Rio Ave)

90 CM - Cameron Puertas (Union Saint Gilloise)

90 LM - Sebastian Nanasi (Malmo)

Serie A Icons

99 CB - Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

98 CAM - Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)

97 ST - Diego Milito (Inter Milan)

All the tradable card variants of the 93+ OVR EA FC Mobile TOTS 24 Mixed League players and Serie A Icons are expected to go for high prices. Lucky players obtaining them can sell them in the Market to get millions of coins quickly.

Meanwhile, those who obtain the untradable versions of the abovementioned cards can use them while playing Division Rivals mode matches. This will enable them to reach the FC Champion tier faster.

