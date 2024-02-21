EA Sports released EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for February, Valverde and Lewandowski lead the line

The EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees have been revealed for the month of February, with superstars like Federico Valverde and Robert Lewandowski being the leading names. After an exciting month of football in the Spanish top flight, the best performers have led their teams to victory on several occasions and have been nominated for this prestigious award.

As always, the winner of this vote will receive an amazing SBC version in Ultimate Team. This makes the prospect of Lewandowski and Valverde being nominated even more exciting, as both of them are exceptional on the virtual pitch. However, they will face stiff competition from the other EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees.

Lewandowski and Valverde are among the nominees for the latest EA FC 24 La Liga POTM award

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are undoubtedly two of the biggest teams in Spanish football. While the latter are the reigning champions, the former are currently at the top of the table. Federico Valverde and Robert Lewandowski have been the best performers for their sides and have earned a spot on the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominee roster for February.

After a slow start to the season, Lewandowski has regained his form from previous campaigns and has established an amazing goal-scoring streak. Meanwhile, Federico Valverde has been a versatile presence in Real Madrid's midfield and already possesses several overpowered versions in Ultimate Team. Both these players have a strong chance of emerging victorious in this vote.

Which players are nominated for February's EA FC 24 La Liga POTM award?

These are the nominees:

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Bilbao)

Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna)

Of the remainder of the nominees, Marcos Llorente is the strongest contender. The Spanish midfielder is a fan favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his various special versions over the years, which could earn him a lot of votes. He can play as a central midfielder or a right-back, making him an amazing utility option for any side in the virtual world.

That said, the stars from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are certainly the most popular options from this batch. Their special versions will definitely make the SBC card extremely appealing, and Real Madrid's position in the league table could sway the vote in favor of the Uruguayan midfielder.