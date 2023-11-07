EA Sports releases EA FC 24 Ligue 1 POTM nominees, featuring Kylian Mbappe and others

After a spectacular month of footballing action, EA Sports has released the shortlist of nominees for the October Ligue 1 POTM, with Kylian Mbappe leading the way to receive an SBC in EA FC 24. The French superstar is undoubtedly the biggest name in Ligue 1 today and one of the highest-rated and most overpowered players on the virtual pitch.

Following the departure of big names like Neymar and Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe is the most dominant attacking force in the French top flight. Not only is he amongst the most promising prospects for the future of the sport, he is also amazing in EA FC 24. A potential Ligue 1 POTM SBC version will only boost his popularity even further.

Kylian Mbappe spearheads the list of nominees for the latest Ligue 1 POTM award in EA FC 24

After a rather underwhelming and inconsistent start to the current season, reigning champions PSG are back to winning ways in the league. They are led by the goal-scoring efforts of their talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappe, who is leading by example and is one of the nominees in the running to receive a special Ligue 1 POTM SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Expand Tweet

As one of the highest-rated and fastest players in the game, the Frenchman possesses every attribute needed to be an elite-tier attacker and is a favorite amongst professional gamers and casuals alike. He already has a special Trailblazers version in Ultimate Team, and an SBC card will undoubtedly be one of the most expensive yet worthwhile items in EA FC 24.

Which players have been nominated for the October Ligue 1 POTM award?

Expand Tweet

While Mbappe is the frontrunner to receive the award, he faces stiff competition from two other athletes. These players are in the reckoning:

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Aleksandr Golovin (AS Monaco)

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

With the shortlist having two PSG players, it is evident that the reigning champions have been a force to be reckoned with in the league. However, with the award being determined via fan votes, Mbappe's popularity should earn him the title, as well as a boosted special SBC card in Ultimate Team. With three goals and an assist during the month of October, he is also arguably the most deserving candidate.