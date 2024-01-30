"Easiest $150k of our lives" - Trainwreckstv and xQc elated after winning big on Kai Cenat and 21 Savage's Madden NFL 24 match

Felix "xQc" and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" have shared their thoughts on winning big money after betting on a Madden NFL 24 match between Kai Cenat and 21 Savage. For those unaware, the New Yorker collaborated with 21 Savage on January 30, 2024, and played Madden NFL 24. Additionally, several well-known streamers and celebrities bet large sums of money.

Kai Cenat eventually lost to the British-American rapper and ended up owing $300,000. In a fit of rage, he destroyed his gaming and streaming setup during the concluding moments of the broadcast.

On the same day, xQc called Trainwreckstv live on stream and asked if he had witnessed Kai Cenat's antics. The Iranian-American Kick streamer burst out laughing and exclaimed:

"Oh, my god! That's done. It's a game! Easiest $150k of our lives. Holy s**t!"

Expand Tweet

"That's the whole AMP squad!" - xQc responds after Trainwreckstv reveals Drake, Jynxzi, YourRAGE, and other popular personalities bet on Kai Cenat and 21 Savage's Madden NFL 24 game

xQc was 21 minutes into his livestream when he called up Trainwreckstv to inquire if he watched the outcome of the Madden NFL game between Kai Cenat and 21 Savage. After the latter stated that they made the "easiest $150k" of their lives, the former Overwatch pro asked who all bet money on it.

According to Trainwreckstv, Drake bet on 21 Savage. On the other hand, popular streamers such as Nicholas "Jynxzi," Josh "YourRAGE," and others bet on Kai Cenat. He said:

"It was me, you, Drake, Travis, and everyone else went on his (Kai Cenat) team. So, Jynxzi lost money. YourRAGE lost money and Fanum lost money.

Timestamp: 00:21:15

Felix responded:

"Damn! That's the whole AMP... bro, does that come out of the AMP house, man? Hey, no! Hold on. Man, that's actually f**king... that's the whole AMP squad, though."

Trainwreckstv jokingly remarked that he and xQc "own" some of AMP's channels:

"I'm pretty sure we own one or two of their channels now. I'm pretty sure (xQc responds, 'And, maybe, you know, a part of the house probably.'). Probably a part of the house. One or two of their cars. But those depreciate off a lot. So maybe, we don't want those."

21 Savage's Instagram Story, dated January 30, 2024 (Image via 21savage/Instagram)

On January 30, 2024, 21 Savage posted an Instagram Story revealing the aftermath of Kai Cenat destroying his streaming and gaming setup.