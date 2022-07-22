eFootball 2022 Season 2 update 1.1.4 (patch notes) brings a variety of bug fixes on all platforms

Konami released the Season 2 update 1.1.4 for eFootball 2022 on July 21, and it brings a slew of bug fixes and global improvements. The company took their familiar PES, or Pro Evolution Soccer, series and turned it into a free-to-play live-service title, eFootball 2022.

At launch, the game was criticized for its lack of content and for being unplayable due to bugs. But the company has since kept trying to ensure that isn't the case. The patch notes for the just-released update are now available.

eFootball update 1.1.4: General fixes applied to mitigate/eliminate these issues

eFootball 2022



Today, we have launched the v1.1.4 update for eFootball 2022

Today, we have launched the v1.1.4 update for eFootball 2022

eFootball 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam (PC), and Windows 10 (PC）

The eFootball 2022 application may crash due to an error.

In Game Plan of Dream Team, "In-Match Roles" are not carried over to the next best-suited player after substituting a starting player with appointed roles with a player from the bench.

In Game Plan of Dream Team, the names of players appointed under [In-Match Roles] > [Players to Join Attack] are not refreshed even if the concerned players have been subbed off.

For un-skippable goal celebrations, the "Skip" option may be erroneously displayed.

For mobile, "Friend Match" mode is now available, which allows you to play matches against a friend.



The "Friend Match" mode will also make its way onto the console version in the near future, so please stay tuned.

When playing an eFootball™ League match as a Phase concludes, the post-match screen transitions may freeze for a prolonged amount of time.

When accessing a menu, sound effects may be played at unintended times.

Under certain conditions in Free Training, when an AI-controlled player attempts to recover possession, the processing load becomes too high, which results in slow screen playbacks.

When editing Dream Team name in Edit Team Name, changing uppercase letters to lowercase and vice versa will not see the changes being reflected if the spelling remains the same.

Display Radar option is now available under [Settings] > [Match Screen] even if the in-match camera is set to "Blimp."

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode and to matches with the aim of improving the overall gaming experience.

Fixes for eFootball 2022 on iOS and Android

Reevaluated the balance between attack and defense, and adjusted the primary defending positions of DF and MF players.

Implemented adjustments so that possession will be recovered adequately when performing a press towards the opposing ball-holder from an adequate position.

Implemented adjustments so that when performing a Match-up, the player will no longer turn his back towards the opposing dribbler.

Fixed the issue where players cannot block horizontal passes even when in a position where a block can be performed.

To prevent erroneous triggering of Call for Pressure, the slide input range that triggers a Call for Pressure command has been increased by 1.5x.

Implemented adjustments so that when performing Call for Pressure, it is now more difficult for opposing attacking players to shake off the defenders' marking in the last line of defense.

Implemented adjustments so that teammates of the cursored player will close in on the opposition ball-holder adequately when near.

Adjustments to the defending controls for both "Control Type: Classic" and "Control Type: Touch & Flick" is also implemented.



Check out the videos in the official website for more information regarding the adjustments.

Decreased inertia of players for in-movement stops and turns, including mid-Dash.

Fixed the issue where the ball may be kicked too strongly when dribbling or trapping.

Improved response for kick commands performed during a mid-dribble turn.

Improved response for turns and kick commands, especially for low-speed dribbles.

Fixed the issue where players may not control oncoming balls in an adequate fashion.

Fixed the issue where players may trap the ball forward even though a command has not been performed, as well as where players may come to a full stop before trapping the ball even if a directional movement command was already entered.

Fixed the issue where the player may unintentionally dash or overly decelerate when trapping.

Fixed the issue where entering a feint command while receiving an oncoming ball may result in the player failing to trap the ball.

Fixed the issue where first-time shots cannot be performed when receiving crosses.

Increased accuracy for first-time shot attempts from quick passes.

Fixed the issue for the "Touch & Flick" Control Type where a Dash Dribble may be erroneously triggered when performing a passing or shooting command.

Fixed the issue for the "Touch & Flick" Control Type where entering a pass command after double tapping the left side of the screen may erroneously trigger a Stunning Pass.

Fixed the issue where the Player Skill "Sombrero" does not trigger properly.

Fixed the issue where performing a throw-in with a maximum pass gauge input may result in a direct throw to the opposition if the targeted player is positioned too far away.

Other movement-related response enhancements.

The application may crash due to an error.

Alert messages regarding earned rewards may be unintentionally displayed multiple times.

When Control Type is set to "Classic," the buttons are displayed in a delayed timing during the kickoff.

When Directional Stick Type is set to “Off," the Movement Input Range settings are not reflected correctly.





We will be conducting a survey in the coming weeks, so please give us your valued feedback. On another note, we have made a variety of adjustments and changes for both mobile and console. These include player response enhancements and AI adjustments.

A network disconnection during an online match may result in a black screen under certain conditions, rendering the game inoperable.

When the ball is out of play in an online match, the opponent may be able to resume the play before the pause menu could be displayed.

The player ratings displayed in "Captain" and "Players to Join Attack" under [Game Plan] > [In-Match Roles] are incorrect.

When substituting players in Game Plan on certain devices, the scroll speed becomes too quick after a player icon from the Starting Lineup overlaps with the Reserves player list.

After changing Player Roles in Game Plan, the formation display is not refreshed until reentering Game Plan.

For certain devices, quickly dragging and dropping the player icons of the Starting Lineup in Game Plan will cause the icons to disappear.

In Game Plan, substituting a Reserve player onto the Starting Lineup would result in the Reserve player list being scrolled back to the top.

On some devices, players from Substitutes and Reserves cannot be switched.

Cursor changes may not occur automatically even if Cursor Change is set to "Assisted."

After scoring, the automatic replay and highlights may instead capture the goal on the opposite side of the field.

Commentary may not be played in-match even after downloading commentary data

After renewing the contract of a player whose Duration of Contract has expired, the "Level Training" and "Player Progression" menu options would become temporarily unavailable.

After Locking or Unlocking a player with the "Trending" Card Type in the Player List under My Team, the menu texts displayed are not refreshed correctly.

Sound effects of certain menus are not triggered as intended.

In some languages, the end of sentences may be displayed erroneously on certain screens.

When tapping the screen during the tutorial video under [Extras] > [Training] > [Commands Tutorial], the [Skip] button is not displayed in the bottom right-hand corner.

When attempting to link KONAMI ID with an account that has already been linked to a different KONAMI ID, an incorrect alert message is subsequently displayed.

Even if all settings are set to the minimum in [Game Settings] > [Audio], sound effects during the boot-up motion logo and the title screen are still played.

eFootball 2022 Season 2 update 1.1.4: Global improvements

eFootball 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam (PC), and Windows 10 (PC)

Reduced processing load during matches PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

eFootball 2022 on iOS and Android

Easier-to-use Player Progression UI.

eFootball 2022 is available to play for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam (PC), Windows 10 (PC) as well as iOS, and Android.

