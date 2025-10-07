eFootball v5.1 data update: Release date and new teams explored

According to recent official posts, the eFootball v5.1 data update will arrive on October 9, 2025, and the community is excited to experience the upcoming mid-season refresh on their favorite football simulator title. While the official X post does not reveal much about its contents, the new update will include new teams.In this article, we will talk about the best eFootball v5.1 data update. Read on to learn more.eFootball v5.1 data update: List of new teams arriving in the gameThe eFootball v5.1 data update is set to arrive on Thursday, October 9, 2025, introducing five Italian and one German club. The Italian clubs coming to eFootball after the update are:Como 1907Hellas Verona FCParma Calcio 1913Torino FCUdinese CalcioOn a different X post, the developer mentioned that the game has become the official licensing partner of Eintracht Frankfurt, and the German Club will be added to the game after the upcoming eFootball v5.1 data update. In the same post, the developer also announced that the release of the Club Selection Pack: Eintracht Frankfurt is also scheduled.Also read: Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack detailsHowever, since five teams from the Serie A will be added to the game, many players are suspecting whether other teams from the Bundesliga will also join after the update.eFootball 900M Downloads CampaignWhile the community is hyped about the eFootball v5.1 update, the 900M Downloads Campaign will conclude soon. According to in-game information, the update will arrive following the campaign's conclusion.You can get four Highlight: FC Barcelona cards along with a Show Time R. Lewandowski card by completing different objectives of this event. Completing certain event objectives can also help you earn coins, Exp, and GP currencies, and a lot more.Furthermore, the National Guardians pack is now live, and you can include defenders like Carles Puyol, Georgio Chiellini, Willi Orban, and others by spinning with eFootball Coins.