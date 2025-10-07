eFootball v5.1 data update: Release date and new teams explored

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 07, 2025 14:49 GMT
eFootball v5.1 data update
eFootball to include new teams after the v5.1 data update (image via Konami)

According to recent official posts, the eFootball v5.1 data update will arrive on October 9, 2025, and the community is excited to experience the upcoming mid-season refresh on their favorite football simulator title. While the official X post does not reveal much about its contents, the new update will include new teams.

In this article, we will talk about the best eFootball v5.1 data update. Read on to learn more.

eFootball v5.1 data update: List of new teams arriving in the game

The eFootball v5.1 data update is set to arrive on Thursday, October 9, 2025, introducing five Italian and one German club. The Italian clubs coming to eFootball after the update are:

  • Como 1907
  • Hellas Verona FC
  • Parma Calcio 1913
  • Torino FC
  • Udinese Calcio
On a different X post, the developer mentioned that the game has become the official licensing partner of Eintracht Frankfurt, and the German Club will be added to the game after the upcoming eFootball v5.1 data update. In the same post, the developer also announced that the release of the Club Selection Pack: Eintracht Frankfurt is also scheduled.

However, since five teams from the Serie A will be added to the game, many players are suspecting whether other teams from the Bundesliga will also join after the update.

eFootball 900M Downloads Campaign

While the community is hyped about the eFootball v5.1 update, the 900M Downloads Campaign will conclude soon. According to in-game information, the update will arrive following the campaign's conclusion.

You can get four Highlight: FC Barcelona cards along with a Show Time R. Lewandowski card by completing different objectives of this event. Completing certain event objectives can also help you earn coins, Exp, and GP currencies, and a lot more.

Furthermore, the National Guardians pack is now live, and you can include defenders like Carles Puyol, Georgio Chiellini, Willi Orban, and others by spinning with eFootball Coins.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
