Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack is now available in eFootball 2025

Following the Jose Mourinho Manager Pack's success, Konami has introduced the Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack in eFootball 25.

Ad

This limited-time pack features Xabi Alonso, one of global football's most promising young managers.

This special edition pack coincides with Bayer Leverkusen's inclusion in the game, bringing the Spanish tactician’s managerial expertise to Dream Team mode.

Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack overview

The new Xabi Alonso manager pack provides a +1 increase to Acceleration for all players (Image via Konami)

As a decorated player, Alonso transitioned into coaching with remarkable success, guiding Bayer Leverkusen to domestic supremacy. Now, his fans can aim to replicate that success in eFootball 25.

Ad

Trending

The pack includes a special Manager Booster and Training Programs to enhance your squad's performance.

Notably, Xabi Alonso's managerial philosophy brings a +1 Boost to Acceleration for all players on your team, making him an ideal choice for fast-paced, attacking football. Following are the pack details and benefits of the Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack:

Manager: Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso Booster Effect: +1 Increase in Acceleration for all players

+1 Increase in Acceleration for all players Coaching Affinity: Increases Experience Points (EXP) gained by midfielders (MF) during matches by 400%

Increases Experience Points (EXP) gained by midfielders (MF) during matches by Training Programs: Exp. 4,000 Training Program x10

Ad

Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack: Tactics, and availability period

Avoid opting for this manager pack if you prefer long-ball football (Image via Konami)

Xabi Alonso’s tactics focus on dynamic and adaptive football, making him a great addition to teams that emphasize quick transitions and ball control.

Ad

His Team Playstyle Proficiency ratings are as follows:

Possession Game: 88

88 Quick Counter: 88

88 Long Ball Counter: 46

46 Out Wide: 59

59 Long Ball: 42

This manager pack will be available for a limited time, from February 20, 2025 (07:30 am UTC) to May 5, 2025 (07:29 am UTC).

Why choose Xabi Alonso as your manager in eFootball 2025?

At just 43 years old, Xabi Alonso is already regarded as one of the most promising tactical minds in football. Known for his strategic acumen and ability to seamlessly blend attack and defense, he has transformed Bayer Leverkusen into a powerhouse.

Ad

Akin to his real-life tactical orientation, Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack's "Acceleration" Booster makes him a perfect fit for virtual managers looking to build a high-tempo team with quick transitions in eFootball 25.

With his possession-based and quick-counter tactics, Alonso offers versatility and tactical depth, making him a top-tier managerial choice in eFootball 25.

So, if you prioritize quick transitions, midfield dominance, and possession-based gameplay, the Xabi Alonso 24-25 Manager Pack is a must-have. The football player-turned-manager's tactical approach and booster effects will help you gain an edge in every match.

Act fast, as this pack is only available for a limited time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback