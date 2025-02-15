Konami has officially launched the Jose Mourinho 24-25 Manager Pack in eFootball 2025, bringing one of football’s most iconic managers to the game. This exclusive pack comes with several benefits, including a Booster, Coaching Affinity, and Training Programs, making it a valuable asset for players looking to strengthen their Dream Team.

Here are the details of this special pack featuring football's very own "The Special One" among managers.

eFootball 2025 Jose Mourinho 24-25 Manager Pack: Features, pricing, and more

Jose Mourinho 24-25 Manager Pack features versatile playstyle proficiency Image via Konami)

The eFootball Jose Mourinho Manager Pack is designed to provide strategic advantages for those who want to build a team that reflects Mourinho’s defensive and tactical prowess. Below are the key features included in the pack:

1) Exclusive Booster - Tackling +1

One of the most significant advantages of the Mourinho Manager Pack is the Tackling +1 Booster, which enhances the tackling abilities of all players in your squad. This is especially useful for teams that prioritize defensive stability and aggressive pressing.

2) Coaching Affinity - Veteran Players+

Teams featuring experienced players will gain 200% more Match Experience Points if the players are 30 years or older.

30+ aged players will gain 200% more Match EXP under this manager (Image via Konami)

This Coaching Affinity makes the Mourinho pack an excellent choice for players relying on seasoned footballers to control the game.

3) Training Programs

The pack includes 10 Training Programs, each providing 4,000 EXP, allowing users to level up their players quickly and improve their overall squad depth.

4) Team Playstyle Proficiency

One of the standout aspects of this eFootball 2025 manager pack is Mourinho’s adaptability. He supports multiple playstyles, including:

Possession Game (49)

Quick Counter (45)

Long Ball Counter (88)

Out Wide (88)

Long Ball (66)

This makes the 61-year-old a versatile manager, capable of adapting to different tactics based on your squad's strengths.

eFootball 2025 Jose Mourinho Manager Pack's duration and pricing

eFootball 2025 Jose Mourinho Manager Pack is currently priced at 500 eFootball Coins (Image via Konami)

The Jose Mourinho Manager Pack is available for 83 days from the launch date, giving players ample time to decide whether to add the legendary manager to their Dream Team.

Availability Period:

Start Date - February 13, 2025 (7:30 UTC)

End Date - May 8, 2025 (7:29 UTC)

The pricing for the pack is set at:

500 eFootball Coins

Given the unique advantages of this pack, many players will find this a worthwhile investment to improve their team’s performance in eFootball 2025.

Should you buy the eFootball Jose Mourinho 24-25 Manager Pack?

If you prefer a defensive, well-structured team, this pack is definitely worth considering.

The Tackling +1 Booster enhances defensive capabilities, while the Veteran Player Affinity ensures that experienced players progress much faster. Additionally, the 10 Training Programs offer a valuable way to upgrade your squad efficiently.

Tackling +1 Booster will gain a team's defensive advantages (Image via Konami)

For those who rely on younger players, the Veteran Player affinity may not be as beneficial. However, the tackling boost and the versatility in playstyle still make Mourinho an appealing choice for most squads.

Overall, the Jose Mourinho 24-25 Manager Pack is a must-have for players looking to add a legendary touch to their management setup in eFootball 2025. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and bring "The Special One" to your Dream Team today.

