Michael Owen vs Gabriel Batistuta: Who is the better choice in eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers Campaign?

The eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers campaign brings two legendary Center Forwards (CF) to the game: Michael Owen and Gabriel Batistuta. Both Epic cards start at 87 OVR and can be maxed out to 99 OVR, making them elite CF choices for any squad. However, the question that remains is who will be the better pick for Dream Team?

This article breaks these two Epic Cards down using key gaming attributes, playstyle advantages, and in-game performance logic in eFootball 2025.

Note: The analysis and inference in the article is solely based on the writer's viewpoints. It might vary from person to person.

Owen vs Batistuta: Which eFootball 2025 Epic Card fits your playstyle best?

Gabriel Batistuta vs Michael Owen in eFootball 2025 (Images via Konami)

When it comes to selecting the ideal CF for your Dream Team in eFootball 2025, the choice between Michael Owen and Gabriel Batistuta can be a tough one. Both eFootball 2025 CFs bring unique strengths to the field, catering to different playstyles.

Let's take a deeper dive into their attributes and see which player suits your tactics better in eFootball 2025.

1) Finishing & Offensive Awareness

Michael Owen (Maxed Stats):

Finishing: 92

92 Offensive Awareness: 90

90 Heading: 75

75 Dribbling: 85

Gabriel Batistuta (Maxed Stats):

Finishing: 90

90 Offensive Awareness: 93

93 Heading: 84

84 Dribbling: 80

Verdict:

If you prefer a poacher-style forward who gets into goal-scoring positions with precision, Batistuta’s higher Offensive Awareness (93) gives him an edge.

who gets into goal-scoring positions with precision, Batistuta’s gives him an edge. Owen, however, has a slightly better Finishing (92 vs. 90) and superior dribbling (85 vs. 80), making him more effective in one-on-one situations.

Winner: Tie (Depends on playstyle - Poacher vs. Dribbler)

2) Physicality & Aerial Ability

Michael Owen:

Physical Contact: 69

69 Jump: 74

74 Balance: 89

89 Heading: 75

Gabriel Batistuta:

Physical Contact: 84

84 Jump: 81

81 Balance: 80

80 Heading: 84 (with Aerial Superiority Skill)

Verdict:

Batistuta dominates in physicality and heading, making him the better choice for cross-heavy or aerial-based tactics .

. Owen is lighter on physical contact but has better balance (89 vs. 80), allowing him to remain stable in dribble-heavy plays.

Winner: Batistuta (More physical and better in the air)

3) Speed & Dexterity

Michael Owen:

Speed: 91

91 Acceleration: 97

97 Dexterity Increase: +12

Gabriel Batistuta:

Speed: 87

87 Acceleration: 89

89 Dexterity Increase: +12

Verdict:

Owen is significantly faster and more agile , making him ideal for counter-attacks and breaking defensive lines .

, making him ideal for . Batistuta is still quick but isn’t built for sprint-based gameplay.

Winner: Owen (Perfect for pace-oriented players)

4) Shooting Skills & Power

Michael Owen:

Kicking Power: 87

87 Skills - Long Range Drive, Chip Shot Control, Acrobatic Finishing, First-Time Shot

Long Range Drive, Chip Shot Control, Acrobatic Finishing, First-Time Shot Com Skill - None

Gabriel Batistuta:

Kicking Power: 92

92 Skills - Long Range Drive, Knuckle Shot, Rising Shots, Acrobatic Finishing, First-Time Shot

Long Range Drive, Knuckle Shot, Rising Shots, Acrobatic Finishing, First-Time Shot Com Skill - LongRanger

Verdict:

Batistuta’s higher Kicking Power (92) and LongRanger Com Skill make him superior for long-range shots and powerful strikes .

and make him superior for . Owen is more well-rounded in shooting, especially with Chip Shot Control, making him great for close-range finesse shots.

Winner: Batistuta (More power, better from distance)

5) Stamina & Consistency

Michael Owen:

Stamina: 81

81 Form: 1 (Inconsistent)

1 (Inconsistent) Super Sub Skill (Boosts Performance When Substituted Late)

Gabriel Batistuta:

Stamina: 80

80 Form: 2 (More Consistent)

2 (More Consistent) Fighting Spirit Skill (Maintains Performance Even When Tired)

Verdict:

Owen has better stamina (81 vs. 80) but has a very low form rating (1) , meaning he might not be reliable in every match.

but has a , meaning he might not be reliable in every match. Batistuta’s Fighting Spirit allows him to play at high levels for a longer duration, despite slightly lower stamina.

allows him to play at high levels for a longer duration, despite slightly lower stamina. Owen’s Super Sub skill makes him a lethal late-game option, but he’s not as reliable as Batistuta over 90 minutes.

Winner: Batistuta (More consistent, less affected by form drops)

Final verdict: Michael Owen or Gabriel Batistuta?

Michael Owen's primary European Clubs Attackers card in eFootball 2025 (Image via Konami)

Considering the in-depth analysis after breaking down the two eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers cards, Michael Owen is the ideal choice if you prefer a fast, agile CF who makes the best out of counter-attacking situations.

Owen's acceleration and speed allow him to break through defensive walls easily, making him a tough nut for defenders to crack in open spaces. Additionally, his dribbling skills and finesse shots make him a deadly finisher inside the box.

If you often bring on fresh legs in the second half, Owen’s Super Sub ability can be a game-changer, providing a late attacking boost.

Gabriel Batistuta's primary European Clubs Attackers card in eFootball 2025 (Image via Konami)

On the other hand, Gabriel Batistuta is the perfect option for those who rely on a physical, cross-heavy playstyle. His aerial strength and superior heading ability make him a dominant presence inside the box, making him a great target for lofted passes. Moreover, his powerful long-range shooting allows him to score from distance, adding versatility to your attacking options.

Unlike Owen, Batistuta boasts better form consistency, making him a reliable performer throughout the match.

Who should you choose?

If you favor a pace-driven, dribbling-oriented approach, Michael Owen is your best bet. However, if you need a powerful, all-around finisher who thrives in aerial duels and long shots, Gabriel Batistuta is the better choice.

While both eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers offer elite attacking capabilities, Batistuta edges out Owen in terms of long-term reliability, shooting power, and physical dominance.

Ultimately, the best pick depends on your team’s tactics and personal playstyle in eFootball 2025.

