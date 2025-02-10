eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers Campaign: Epic and Highlight players now available

The eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers is the latest in-game campaign that introduces a special player list featuring some of the finest forwards and attacking midfielders in European football. This campaign gives eFootball players a chance to sign Epic and Highlight players through a 150-player Coin Box Draw — enhancing their Dream Teams with top-tier talent.

Epic players are based on standout seasons from their careers and come with unique card designs featuring images from their best performances. Additionally, they include Boosters — which enhance specific player stats — making them highly valuable additions. Highlight players, on the other hand, have better stats compared to their Standard versions and can be further developed.

If you're looking to strengthen your squad with legendary goal-scorers or emerging stars, this campaign is worth checking out. This article will cover the details of the eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers campaign.

Trending

eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers Campaign overview: Players' list, duration and more

Gabriel Batistuta is one of the 3 Epic cards of the campaign (Image via Konami)

The eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers campaign brings three Epic players and eight Highlight players, along with 139 other currently active players. Each signed player comes from a limited 150-player Box — ensuring every draw reduces the pool — increasing the chances of getting your desired footballer.

Following is the list of all Epic and Highlight players featured in the eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers Campaign:

Epic Players

Michael Owen (CF)

Rui Costa (CMF)

Gabriel Batistuta (CF)

Highlight Players

Désiré Doué (AMF)

Albert Guðmundsson (CF)

Mika Godts (LWF)

Florian Sotoca (SS)

Álex Berenguer (LWF)

Jacob Murphy (RWF)

Ianis Hagi (AMF)

Ado Onaiwu (CF)

Each player brings unique attributes to the field, making them valuable attacking assets for different playstyles in eFootball 2025. However the remaining 139 players are not just attackers, but a combination of multiple in-game positions.

How to sign eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers Campaign players

Players can be received through eFootball Coin picks (Image via Konami)

The Special Player List follows a Box Draw format, where players can be signed using eFootball Coins. The following are the key mechanics for the same:

150-player Box: Once a player is signed, they are removed from the Box, increasing the probability of signing others.

Once a player is signed, they are removed from the Box, increasing the probability of signing others. No duplicate signings: Duplicate signings are not possible unless the Box is reset. However, some Special Player Lists cannot be reset.

Duplicate signings are not possible unless the Box is reset. However, some Special Player Lists cannot be reset. Equal signing chances: Each player in the Box has an equal probability of being signed.

Here's the breakdown of the player card distribution of all 150 available items in the eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers Campaign.

5-Star Players: 15

15 4-Star Players: 30

30 3-Star Players: 105

105 No 2-Star or 1-Star Players

The breakdown is based on star ratings of the available player cards. It ensures that while 5-star players are limited, every draw provides a fair chance to land a top-tier footballer.

Boosters and customization options in eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers Campaign

Some of the players available in the campaign feature Booster Slots, allowing users to enhance their abilities further through Booster Crafting. Booster Tokens can be used to activate these slots, offering additional customization and performance improvements.

Epic players, in particular, will receive permanent stat boosts, making them even more formidable on the pitch.

Campaign duration

European Clubs Attackers is a limited-time campaign that runs for the entire next week, so make sure to participate while it's active.

Start Date: 10/02/2025 at 07:30 UTC

10/02/2025 at 07:30 UTC End Date: 17/02/2025 at 07:29 UTC

The European Clubs Attackers campaign provides a great opportunity to sign legendary Epic players and promising Highlight players.

Some other top player cards featured in the eFootball 2025 European Clubs Attackers Campaign (Image via Konami)

With a Box Draw system ensuring equal chances, players have a fair shot at landing Michael Owen, Rui Costa, or Batistuta while strengthening their teams with rising stars.

If you're looking to boost your Dream Team with elite attackers, this is a campaign you won’t want to miss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback