eFootball Championship 2025 Open kicks off: Rewards, challenges, and how to qualify

The highly anticipated eFootball Championship 2025 Open officially kicked off on January 30, 2025. This is eFootball's — formerly Pro Evolution Soccer — biggest official eSports competition, and to mark the occasion, Konami has launched a special Open Kick-off Campaign.
This campaign will offer exciting rewards through login presents, campaign objectives, and qualifier challenges.
Here's everything you need to know about the event, rewards, and participating details to secure your spot in eFootball Championship 2025 Open's 1st Qualifiers Round 2, after clearing Round 1.
eFootball Championship 2025 Open kick-off present giveaway
As part of the campaign, players can earn free Item Selectors simply by logging into the game during the event period. These selectors allow players to choose from various training programs to enhance their squads.
Login rewards:
- 3 Item Selectors (Choose one of the following rewards)
- Exp. 10,000 Training Program x3
- Skill Training Program x1
- Position Training Program x1
Distribution Period:
- January 23, 2025 (07:30 UTC) - February 6, 2025 (07:29 UTC)
The rewards will be sent directly to your Inbox, so don’t forget to check for expiration details.
eFootball Championship 2025 Open kick-off Campaign Objectives: Open Round 1 starter
To help players prepare for 1st Qualifiers Round 1, a set of Campaign Objectives has been introduced. They can complete these objectives by playing PvP matches or competing in the eFootball Championship 2025 Open 1st Qualifiers Round 1.
Event period:
- January 23, 2025 (07:30 UTC) - February 6, 2025 (07:29 UTC)
Rewards for completing all challenges:
- Random Booster Token x1
- Skill Training Program x2
- Position Training Program x2
- 40,000 GP
Players can check their progress via Home -> Missions -> Objectives.
1st Qualifiers Round 1 challenge clear rewards
The main event, 1st Qualifiers Round 1, will test players in PvP matches where they must complete various challenges to earn exclusive rewards and advance to 1st Qualifiers Round 2.
Event period:
- January 30, 2025 (07:30 UTC) - February 6, 2025 (07:29 UTC)
Challenge rewards:
- Challenge 1: 1,000 eFootball Points
- Challenge 2: 100,000 GP
- Challenge 3: 100 eFootball Coins
To participate, go to Home -> Match -> Tournament and start competing against global opponents.
With the eFootball Championship 2025 Open now live, this is a massive chance for regulars to prove their skills, earn valuable rewards, and take their Dream Team to the next level.
Make sure to log in daily, complete the Campaign Objectives, and compete in the qualifiers to maximize your rewards and secure your place in 1st Qualifiers Round 2.