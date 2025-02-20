eFootball 2025's latest v4.3.0 update brings an exciting addition to the game in the form of Acceleration Burst event. This Epic card event introduces a brand-new player skill called "Acceleration Burst," which enhances a player's ability to perform sharp and quick movements, making their gameplay more dynamic and fluid. It will significantly impact dribbling and movement mechanics, giving players more control over their attacking plays.

This Acceleration Burst event features a Special Player List with Big Time, Epic, and Highlight players, including an exclusive Big Time Neymar Jr. card, that Konami confirmed, will receive a Monumental Celebration in an upcoming major update.

We break down the new skill that got introduced with eFootball 2025 v4.3.0 update, the featured players, and what makes Neymar Jr.'s Big Time card so special.

Acceleration Burst: An exclusive player skill arrives with eFootball 2025 v4.3.0 update

Neymar, Yamal, and Kubo are the three featured epic player cards of the event (Image via Konami)

The eFootball 2025 v4.3.0 update introduced the Acceleration Burst player skill that allows players to execute a quick Sharp Touch while either stationary or moving at a slow pace.

Additionally, certain players with this skill may trigger Special Sharp Touch motions, which add a layer of unpredictability to their movement. This feature will be crucial for attacking players who rely on agility and quick footwork to bypass defenders and create scoring opportunities.

This skill is expected to enhance the overall in-game experience by adding a new level of realism and responsiveness. Dribblers and agile forwards will benefit greatly from Acceleration Burst, making it a sought-after ability in eFootball 2025.

All featured Special Players and other details of the Acceleration Burst event

The event introduces a 150-player drawable box (Image via Konami)

The Acceleration Burst event not only introduces this new skill but also features a Special Player pack that includes a mix of Epic and Highlight players, who are some of the fastest and popular names in world football.

This pack consists of three Epic players, eight Highlight players, and an additional 139 other currently active players. The Epic and Highlight players are as follows:

Big Time Player:

Neymar Jr. (January 11, 2015) - 102 max

Epic Players:

Lamine Yamal - 99 max

Takefusa Kubo - 99 max

Highlight Players:

Jeremy Doku

Nuno Tavares

David Neres

Rayan Cherki

Abdul Fatawu

Chidera Ejuke

Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Ringo Meerveld

Epic players in this event represent standout performances from specific seasons of their careers. They feature unique card designs based on real-life images from that season and come equipped with Boosters that enhance certain player stats.

Boosters can fit in Booster Slots, which can be activated using Booster Crafting and Booster Tokens, allowing further customization of their attributes.

Additionally, Big Time players stand out. These exclusive cards are inspired by a player’s memorable performance in a specific match, thus mentioning the date for the same.

They include special features such as a Monumental Celebration, which replicates the exact goal celebration performed in that match. Big Time players also receive unique commentary lines during gameplay, enhancing the immersive experience.

Acceleration Burst event period:

Start: February 20, 2025, 07:30 AM UTC

February 20, 2025, 07:30 AM UTC End: February 27, 2025, 07:29 AM UTC

Acceleration Burst event players can be signed through a Box Draw format throughout this one week, which contains up to 150 players.

Each time a player is signed, they are removed from the box, increasing the probability of obtaining the remaining players.

Neymar Jr. Big Time card and Its upcoming Monumental Celebration

Neymar's Acceleration Burst-special card (Image via Konami)

One of the most exciting aspects of eFootball 2025 v4.3.0 update is the incoming of the Big Time version of Neymar Jr., which is available in the Acceleration Burst Special Player List.

This card is based on Neymar’s stunning performance on January 11, 2015, when he, alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, orchestrated Barcelona’s famous MSN celebration.

In that match, Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 3-1, with Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez all scoring. This match was pivotal in establishing the deadly trio that dominated European football.

The MSN celebration, which already features in eFootball, is most likely to become Neymar Jr. Big Time card's post-goal celebration (Image via Konami)

Given this historic moment, it is highly likely that the Monumental Celebration feature for Neymar’s Big Time card might recreate the iconic MSN celebration.

Konami has already confirmed that Neymar’s Big Time card will receive a Memorable Celebration after the next major v4.4.0 update, adding another layer of realism and nostalgia for fans of the game.

Additionally, as all Big Time cards possess, special commentary lines may be triggered when Neymar performs certain moves or celebrations.

