eFootball server maintenance (February 20): v4.3.0 update, new content, and expected downtime

eFootball server maintenance is ongoing for February 20, 2025, and unlike other weeks, this update is expected to be more extensive. This means the game servers might not be back online before 9:00 UTC, exceeding the usual six-hour downtime.

This week's eFootball server maintenance is particularly significant due to the introduction of update v4.3.0. Although it is tagged as "minor" by Konami, this update is set to bring several changes, including resets, club updates, and new player card designs.

What to expect after eFootball weekly server maintenance ends for February 20, 2025

One of the biggest confirmed updates is the v4.3.0 Minor Update, which will be available after the eFootball server maintenance break on February 20, 2025.

As a token of appreciation, all users who install the update by February 24, 2025 (01:59 UTC) will receive a Chance Deal. Players can claim this item via their in-game Inbox before the deadline.

Chance Deals allow users to sign a random player from a special player list, often featuring stars from partner clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and more.

My League reset for specific leagues

Following the v4.3.0 Minor Update, those playing My League within certain leagues will have their progress and My League Points reset. Play will restart from the team selection screen. The affected leagues include:

Liga BBVA MX (Mexico)

Argentine League

Chilean League

Colombian League

MEIJI YASUDA J1 LEAGUE (Japan)

MEIJI YASUDA J2 LEAGUE (Japan)

Korean League

American League

Those playing My League in other leagues will not be affected by this reset. However, after the reset, Liga BBVA MX teams will no longer be selectable in My League.

Liga BBVA MX (Mexican League) data changes

In-game announcement of Liga BBVA MX data changes that will be effective after the February 20 eFootball server maintenance (Image via Konami)

Another major update following v4.3.0 will be modifications to the Liga BBVA MX (Mexican League). The following elements will be replaced with eFootball original designs:

League name

League emblems

Club names

Club emblems

Additionally, Standard Player Cards from Liga BBVA MX will receive updated designs, which will also apply to players already owned by users.

However, no changes will be made to signed players' or managers' names and images, though their league and club emblems will be updated.

Bayer Leverkusen joins eFootball as an official Partner Club

One of the biggest post-maintenance announcements is that Bayer Leverkusen has officially joined eFootball as a licensed partner club.

Players can expect exclusive content related to Leverkeusen in upcoming campaigns.

Kalidou Koulibaly image display fix

The Kalidou Koulibaly image display issue that was discovered last week, where the defender's displayed photo in the ongoing AFC Champions League Special Player pack was incorrect, will get a fix.

Hassan Tambakti's photo was wrongly used by Konami in Koulibaly's card, to be fixed after the February 20 eFootball server maintenance (Image via Konami)

The changes will be reflected after the eFootball server maintenance, as confirmed by Konami.

New Standard Player card designs

Following the v4.3.0 update, new designs will be introduced for Standard Player Cards from the following leagues:

Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Ligue 1 McDonald's (France)

Ligue 2 BKT (France)

These changes will apply to both new and previously owned player cards. Only the card designs will change while player abilities and stats will remain unaffected.

Possible additional updates (Based on leaks)

Several leaks suggest that additional content might be released alongside the confirmed updates. According to reliable eFootball community leakers "Efootball__PES and "eFootball Tribe," the following updates could be introduced:

POTW Worldwide (February 20): Featuring players like Omar Marmoush, Kaoru Mitoma, Victor Osimhen, and Merine .

Featuring players like . POTW European Club Championship: Includes standout players like Michael Olise and Federico Gatti .

Includes standout players like . Carnival Campaign: A possible new campaign celebrating Carnival , which might feature an exclusive Ronaldinho Epic Card .

A possible new campaign celebrating , which might feature an exclusive . Ramadan Campaign – Bayern Munich Special: This could include special Bayern Munich player cards, featuring stars like Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Kim Min-jae, and Michael Olise.

While none of these updates are officially confirmed yet, they align with Konami's past trends and came from authentic leakers, making them strong possibilities for inclusions in this week's update.

However, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

February 20 eFootball server maintenance expected duration

The eFootball server maintenance began at 2:00 UTC. Maintenance downtimes usually last for around six hours, but considering the presumable volume of this update, it is expected to take longer.

Players should anticipate the servers being offline beyond 9:00 UTC, depending on the complexity of the updates being implemented.

What can players do during eFootball server maintenance?

Since eFootball’s servers will be down, players will not be able to access online features. However, they can still make use of offline features:

Casual matches in free training mode that do not require internet connectivity

Command tutorial sessions to refine gameplay tactics and controls

Exploring other Konami apps as an alternative gaming experience while waiting for the servers to return

Konami will release an official statement once the eFootball server maintenance is completed. Players are encouraged to monitor Konami’s social media channels and in-game notifications for the latest updates on server status and new content.

If everything goes according to plan, online play should resume after 9:00 UTC on February 20, 2025, bringing fresh updates, new club partnerships, and exciting player additions to eFootball.

