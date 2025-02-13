eFootball weekly server maintenance (February 13): Expected updates and duration

eFootball weekly server maintenance for February 13, 2025, is ongoing in the worldwide servers. While there has been no official notification on social media by Konami, the servers went offline around 12:30 UTC, following the same pattern as previous weeks.

This routine maintenance is essential for implementing new updates, fixing potential bugs, and ensuring smooth gameplay. During this period, users will be temporarily unable to access eFootball's online features.

February 13 eFootball weekly server maintenance expected duration

Server Maintenance home screen in eFootball application (Image via Konami)

Historically, Konami's eFootball weekly server maintenance breaks typically last for around five to six hours. If this pattern continues, players can expect the servers to be back online by approximately 6:00 UTC on February 13, 2025.

However, unexpected delays may occur depending on the complexity of the updates being applied.

What to expect after eFootball weekly server maintenance ends

Once the servers are restored, players can look forward to several exciting updates, including the highly anticipated Worldwide Player of the Week (POTW) cards. Two key players featured in this week’s POTW selection include:

Santiago Giménez (94 OVR, CF)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (97 OVR, LWF)

Additionally, a new Season Pass will be introduced, offering rewards and objectives for players to complete over the coming weeks.

Possible additional updates (Based on leaks)

According to various leaks, this week's update might introduce several other features. A My Leagues Point Reset could be implemented, allowing players to start fresh in their leagues with new challenges. Additionally, a Winter Transfer Marcus Rashford Highlight Card (96 OVR, LWF) might be added to reflect real-life transfer updates.

A European Club Championship POTW selection could also arrive, featuring standout performers from recent UEFA Champions League fixtures. Moreover, special versions of Madrid Chamartin B and Manchester B players might be introduced, aligning with the real-world UEFA Champions League tournament.

While none of these updates are officially confirmed yet, they align with Konami's past trends, making them strong possibilities for inclusion in this week's update.

What can players do during eFootball weekly server maintenance?

Since eFootball’s online servers will be down, players will not be able to engage in multiplayer modes.

Players can go through match commands or free tutorials during eFootball Server Maintenance (Image via Konami)

However, they can still make the most of their time by playing casual matches in free training mode, which does not require an online connection.

Additionally, players can go through the command tutorial to refine their gameplay skills and learn new tactics. Konami also suggests exploring other Konami apps as an alternative gaming experience while waiting for the servers to come back online.

Konami typically releases official in-game notifications once the maintenance is complete. Players are encouraged to monitor Konami’s social media channels and in-game notifications for the latest updates regarding server status and new content.

As long as everything goes as planned, online play should resume by 6:00 UTC on February 13, 2025, bringing fresh content and new player additions to eFootball.

