eFootball server maintenance (February 6): How long could it last?

The eFootball server maintenance for February 6, 2025, is underway. Although there has been no official announcement by Konami on social media or any other portal, players have noticed that the servers went offline at approximately 12:30 UTC. As with previous maintenance periods, this downtime is expected to last for about five hours.

This server maintenance will temporarily prevent users from accessing online features in eFootball.

February 6 eFootball server maintenance expected duration

Server Maintenance home screen in eFootball application (Image via Konami)

While Konami has not officially provided an exact time duration, past trends suggest that the eFootball server maintenance for February 6, 2025, will likely last around five hours.

If this pattern holds, players can expect the servers to be back online by approximately 3:30 UTC on February 6, 2025. However, there is always a possibility of an extension depending on the nature of the updates.

What to expect after eFootball server maintenance ends

Once the eFootball server maintenance concludes, the highly anticipated Player of the Week (POTW) updates will go live. This week’s POTW selection will feature two main categories:

European Club Championship POTW

Worldwide POTW

These special cards often highlight top-performing players from recent matches, giving fans the opportunity to strengthen their squads with in-form stars.

Alongside these releases, the weekly updates will roll out, bringing potential adjustments to gameplay, player ratings, and bug fixes.

Will there be additional new content?

As of now, it remains unclear whether Konami has any brand-new content planned for this update. While the standard weekly updates and POTW releases are expected, there has been no official confirmation regarding additional game modes, events, or gameplay changes.

Players will need to wait until after maintenance concludes to see if anything surprising has been introduced.

What can players do during eFootball server maintenance?

Players can trainthemselves with match commands during eFootball Server Maintenance (Image via Konami)

While the online servers remain inaccessible, players can still enjoy casual offline matches and perform learn about match commands within the eFootball app. This allows fans to continue playing and refining their skills while waiting for the servers to be restored.

Additionally, Konami has suggested that players explore its other apps during this downtime to stay entertained.

Players can check out other Konami apps in the meantime (Image via Konami)

For the latest information regarding eFootball’s server status and upcoming content, it is best to keep an eye on Konami’s official channels. Although the developer has yet to provide a statement about this particular maintenance break, it typically updates players once the servers are back online.

In the meantime, eFootball fans will have to be patient as Konami finalizes its work behind the scenes. If all goes as expected, online matches and new player additions should be available again by 3:30 UTC.

