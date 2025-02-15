eFootball 2025: Konami acknowledges Kalidou Koulibaly display image error in AFC Champions League Special Card

Konami’s eFootball 2025 recently came under scrutiny due to a display issue with the ongoing AFC Champions League Special Player list. Players quickly noticed how the in-game image for Kalidou Koulibaly — Al Hilal’s defensive stalwart's Highlight card — was incorrect. Instead, the image showed Hassan Tambakti, another Al Hilal defender and Koulibaly’s teammate.

While graphical errors are common in sports games, a player of Koulibaly’s stature being showcased incorrectly has left eFootball 2025 fans puzzled.

Kalidou Koulibaly's AFC Champions League Highlight card's display issue in eFootball 2025

Konami's official statement on the issue in eFootball 2025 (Image via Konami)

The Kalidou Koulibaly image error, as highlighted by Konami in an official in-game notice dated February 14, 2025, is a display-only issue.

This means that while Koulibaly’s stats, attributes, and in-game animations remain accurate, the player image on this specific card version is erroneous, misleading fans who expected to see the former Chelsea and Napoli star.

Konami acknowledged the mistake through an announcement on their official website and in-game notification. They have also assured players that a fix would be implemented during the upcoming February 20, 2025, maintenance. The statement reads:

"We have discovered an issue where the displayed image of Kalidou Koulibaly in the ongoing 'Highlight: AFC Champions League' Special Player List is erroneous. This is a display-only issue, and other data of the concerned player remains correctly reflected."

The developer also apologized for the inconvenience, but fans remain vocal about the issue that occurred during the February 13, 2025 update, questioning how such an error slipped through quality control.

eFootball 2025 fans criticize Konami over Koulibaly's AFC Champions League card display image blunder

Hassan Tambakti's image is mistakenly featured in Koulibaly's AFC Champions League Special card in eFootball 2025 (Image via Konami)

The Senegalese defender is one of the most recognizable figures in the AFC Champions League, having joined Al Hilal from Chelsea in 2023. The mix-up with Hassan Tambakti, though both are defenders, seems unusual, given their distinct appearances and playing styles.

Owing to this, fans have taken to social media, pointing out how an error of such proportions diminishes eFootball’s credibility.

Some believe the mistake stems from Getty Images, a major provider of sports and news photos worldwide.

According to fan discussions, Konami sources its in-game player images from Getty, and a mislabeling error may have led to Tambakti’s image being mistakenly assigned to Koulibaly.

Additionally, a small section of fans also raised concerns about racial bias in facial recognition within the gaming industry.

They argued that such misidentifications are more common when dealing with players of African or Middle Eastern descent, sparking discussions about the accuracy and accountability of automated systems used in player rendering.

According to many, double-checking for accurate representations should be fundamental in a realistic football simulation game that aims to compete against EA Sports FC 25.

According to them, Koulibaly is "not an unknown player" in eFootball, and the error came as a surprise.

With Konami pledging a fix by February 20, 2025, the controversy may soon fade. However, it serves as a reminder that fans expect polished content and accurate player representations.

For now, eFootball players can only hope that Konami delivers the fix without additional complications. Until then, Kalidou Koulibaly remains Hassan Tambakti, at least for the next week in eFootball 2025.

