EA FC Mobile Valentine’s Gift: Claim free 99 OVR Erling Haaland card and more

EA Sports has rolled out a special in-game EA FC Mobile Valentine’s Gift for gamers on the occasion of Valentine's Day (celebrated globally on February 14, every year). The publisher made this gift free for all players, ensuring that everyone gets something valuable for their squad. Whether you're looking to strengthen your attack or stock up on resources, the Heart Striker reward pack is designed to give your team a significant boost.

This exclusive gift is available to all players upon logging in, starting February 14, 2025.

EA FC Mobile Valentine’s Gift features a 99 OVR Lunar New Year Erling Haaland card

One of the biggest highlights of the EA FC Mobile Valentine’s Gift is the 99 OVR Erling Haaland ST card.

The card is part of the Lunar New Year TOTY 25 promo and brings immense value to any squad.

Players who prefer to optimize their team differently can also use the card in TOTY Exchanges to obtain TOTY Shards.

Key stats of the EA FC Mobile 99 OVR Lunar New Year Erling Haaland card

EA FC Mobile Valentine’s Gift featuring LNY 25 Earling Haaland's stats (Image via EA Sports)

This 99 OVR Erling Haaland card is built to dominate in EA FC Mobile. With 96 Pace, 92 Acceleration, and 100 Sprint Speed, his rapid attacking runs can be a nightmare for defenders.

His 103 Shooting, 108 Finishing, and 106 Shot Power ensure lethal finishes, as he can score from any angle inside the box. His high Positioning (108) and Reactions (102) stats mean he is always in the right place at the right time.

While Passing (77) is not his strongest attribute, his 86 Short Passing and Vision make him effective in link-up play. His Dribbling (90), combined with 84 Dribbling, 91 Balance, and 94 Ball Control, ensures he can maneuver well under pressure.

LNY 25 Earling Haaland's detailed attributes (Image via EA Sports)

Haaland's Physical (99) is another major strength, with 103 Strength and 102 Jumping, making him a deadly aerial threat. However, his Defending (48) is low, though his 94 Heading Accuracy gives him a solid edge in set-piece situations.

Haaland is known for his lethal finishing, incredible pace, and immense physicality, This card reflects all of that. With 108 Finishing and 106 Shot Power, this item will be a nightmare for defenders inside the box.

Erling Haaland's item traits (Image via EA Sports)

His Positioning (108) and Reactions (102) too allow him to find scoring opportunities effortlessly. Haaland's 100 Sprint Speed and 96 Pace make him a dominant force in counter-attacks, while his Jumping (102) and Heading (94) make him a deadly aerial threat.

However, due to the abundance of 100+ OVR striker cards in the game, some players might prefer using this card as TOTY Exchange fodder to gain TOTY Shards.

Additional rewards in the EA FC Mobile Valentine’s Gift - Heart Striker pack

EA FC Mobile Valentine’s Gift, all rewards (image via EA Sports)

Apart from the Haaland card, players will also receive 999 Gems and 10,000 FC Coins from the EA FC Mobile Valentine’s Gift, adding extra value to the reward pack.

Bonus redeem code reward

In addition to the Heart Striker pack, EA FC Mobile players can also claim an extra 1,000 Gems through the redeem code: REDHEARTS via EA Sports' Redeem Code website.

Log in now to claim your Valentine’s Day rewards and dominate EA FC Mobile with Haaland leading the attack.

