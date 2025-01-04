EA FC Mobile redeem codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

EA FC Mobile frequently releases redeem codes that grant players free rewards, like packs, players, and resources, to enhance their gameplay experience. These are usually tied to special occasions or events and can significantly boost player squads. This article lists all the active EA FC Mobile redeem codes players can use to claim exciting rewards.

Note: All active codes have been tested until January 21, 2025. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for EA FC Mobile are available.

Active EA FC Mobile redeem codes

Here is the list of all working EA FC Mobile redeem codes:

Codes Rewards Reveal Date THEFANSTEAM Limited Pack: 1x (92-105 OVR) Mixed Version Player, 2x (75-105 OVR) Players, 2x (65-74 OVR) Base Players, 100K FC Coins

January 21, 2025

Trending

It is important to note here that EA FC Mobile redeem codes generally expire within 1 or 2 weeks of release.

List of expired EA FC Mobile redeem codes

The following codes are no longer active and cannot be redeemed. We have also listed the release dates and rewards that they offered:

THUNDERGIFT (January 9, 2025; Limited Pack)

NEWYEARNEWPACK (January 1, 2025; Winter Wonders Limited Pack)

HOLIDAYCHEERS (December 25, 2024; Winter Wonders Limited Pack)

FCPROFEST (December 18, 2024; 1,250 Gems & a Player)

HOLIDAYGIFT (December 18, 2024; Standard Pack)

GRANDEFINAL (December 16, 2024; 99-105 OVR Ballon D'or Pack)

SPS1 (December 15, 2024; Ballon D'or Standard Pack)

CLUBCLASH2024 (December 14, 2024; Standard Pack)

FANZONE (November 30, 2024; Standard Pack)

BALLONDORBR (November 20, 2024; Ballon D'or Standard Pack)

NOMINATE (November 20, 2024; Ballon D'or Standard Pack)

100KSEGUIDORESWA (November 2, 2024; Standard Pack)

CEMPASUCHILYVELAS (November 2, 2024; Standard Pack)

HALLOWEEN24 (November 1, 2024; Standard Pack)

DIADASBRUXAS (October 23, 2024; Standard Pack)

TRICKORTREAT (October 23, 2024; Anniversary Pack)

LIVELIBERTADORES (October 16, 2024; Standard Pack)

FC25CLUBHOUSE (October 16, 2024; Madrid Club House Pack)

100kseguidoresig (October 12, 2024; Standard Pack)

FCMBGS (October 11, 2024; 94 OVR Garrincha ICON Card)

CLUBHOUSEVIP (October 3, 2024; 89-99 OVR La Liga Player Item)

AFICIONADO (September 27, 2024; Anniversary Standard Pack)

DAYONE (September 24, 2024; Anniversary Standard Pack)

JOGADORES (September 20, 2024; Retro Stars Standard Pack)

JUGADORES (September 20, 2024; Retro Stars Standard Pack)

NOSTALGIA (August 27, 2024; Hall of Legends Limited Pack)

ANYWHERE (August 22, 2024; Gamescom Pack - 95 OVR Florian Wirtz)

CREATORDYNASTY (August 22, 2024; Dynasties Daily Pack)

Read More: Warhammer 4000 Tacticus codes

How to redeem EA FC Mobile codes

Use EA FC Mobile redeem codes and get free rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Redeeming codes in EA FC Mobile is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Visit the Redemption Page: Open a web browser and go to the FC Mobile Code Redemption page. Log into Your EA Account: Ensure the account is linked to your FC Mobile profile. Enter the Code: Type in the active code (e.g., NEWYEARNEWPACK) in the designated box. Redeem the Code: Complete the Captcha verification and click Redeem. Claim the Reward: The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

If you don’t have an EA Account, create one through the game or web browser and link it to your profile to receive rewards.

Why EA FC Mobile redeem codes are important

Redeem codes are a fantastic way for players to acquire valuable rewards without spending in-game currency or real money. They are especially beneficial during festive seasons, special events, or game milestones when the rewards are at their peak.

Where to find new EA FC Mobile redeem codes

Players can find the latest codes:

On EA FC Mobile’s official X handle

During special events or live streams

Shared by content creators and influencers

Furthermore, as already mentioned, this page will also be updated as new codes become available.

Also read: Puzzles and Chaos codes

FAQs on EA FC Mobile redeem codes

Q) What is the latest EA FC Mobile redeem code?

A) The latest code is THEFANSTEAM, providing a Winter Wonders Limited Pack.

Q) When do the active codes expire?

A) Codes generally expire within one or two weeks of their release unless otherwise stated.

Q) When are new codes released?

A) New codes are usually released during festivals, game events, or special occasions.

Q) Can I use expired codes?

A) No, expired codes cannot be redeemed. Always check the validity before attempting to use a code.

For more articles on codes for various games, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback