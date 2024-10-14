Puzzles and Chaos codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

Puzzles and Chaos codes can help players level up quickly, obtain special items, and offer a smoother experience. It is a perfect match-3 strategy game that immerses one in the world of ice magic and battles. Players must match magical tiles to trigger hero powers, traverse through large landscapes, and construct fortresses, all while battling skeletons.

These codes are important to access certain resources like in-game currency, consumables, and boosts that would otherwise take plenty of time to acquire. This article shares the active codes for January 2025 and explains how to use them, their advantages, and solutions to issues that may occur when using them.

Note: All active codes have been tested until January 12, 2025. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Puzzles and Chaos are available.

Trending

All active Puzzles and Chaos codes

These codes are currently valid and provide various bonuses in the game that can improve the gameplay and cosmetic items:

HELLO2025: free rewards (expires January 31st)

free rewards (expires January 31st) MERYXMAS2U: free rewards (expires January 25th)

free rewards (expires January 25th) PNC1YEAR: free rewards

free rewards 100REALM: free rewards

free rewards JoyfulDay: free rewards (Valid till May 20, 2025)

free rewards (Valid till May 20, 2025) G8H2E9: free rewards (Valid till May 20, 2025)

free rewards (Valid till May 20, 2025) D5C9P2: free rewards (Valid till March 21, 2026)

free rewards (Valid till March 21, 2026) HAPPY77: free rewards

free rewards PNCGO: 1000x Diamond Chest + Build Speedup 10-min + Research Speedup 10-min + Training Speedup 10-min + 100-EXP Potion

1000x Diamond Chest + Build Speedup 10-min + Research Speedup 10-min + Training Speedup 10-min + 100-EXP Potion VK1YEAR : Redeem code for rewards [Shared by a player in the comments on December 11th, 2024]

: Redeem code for rewards [Shared by a player in the comments on December 11th, 2024] R2M6N9 : Redeem code for rewards[Shared by ReBeat in the comments on September 19th, 2024]

: Redeem code for rewards[Shared by ReBeat in the comments on September 19th, 2024] PNC333 : Redeem code for rewards[Shared by Ally Syn in the comments on Jan 29th, 2024]

: Redeem code for rewards[Shared by Ally Syn in the comments on Jan 29th, 2024] PNC888 : Redeem code for rewards[Shared by Ally Syn in the comments on Jan 29th, 2024]

: Redeem code for rewards[Shared by Ally Syn in the comments on Jan 29th, 2024] PNC168 : Redeem code for rewards[Shared by Ally Syn in the comments on Jan 29th, 2024]

: Redeem code for rewards[Shared by Ally Syn in the comments on Jan 29th, 2024] PC777 : Redeem code for rewards[Shared by Ally Syn in the comments on Jan 29th, 2024]

List of expired Puzzles and Chaos codes

Below is the list of all expired Puzzles and Chaos codes:

HAPYHLWN2U

MotherDay

DRNUBSKS

PNCROCK88

PNCLOVE033

PNC15K

PNC25K

PNC50K

How to redeem active Puzzles and Chaos codes

Using these codes effectively will help you level up quickly (Image via 37GAMES)

Follow the steps below to claim your rewards:

Launch the Game: Open Puzzles and Chaos on your device. Tutorial: Complete the entire tutorial. Click on Settings: Tap the Profile icon followed by the Settings button. Find Redeem Code: Look for the option "Redeem Code." Enter the Code: Type in any active code from the list above. Confirm Redemption: Tap Confirm to claim your rewards.

If the code is valid, you will receive a notification of the items you will receive. However, if the codes entered are invalid or have expired, an error message will appear.

Puzzles and Chaos codes and their importance

Players can use the codes to get useful bonuses that can make a difference in the game (Image via 37GAMES)

These codes offer players necessary resources for free without having to spend hours on the game. They can reward one with in-game currency, items, and boosts that help them progress through levels much quicker.

Puzzles and Chaos codes troubleshooting

If you are unable to redeem certain codes, check that you have written them properly, with the exact letters and characters. Also, check if they are active, as those that have expired will not work.

Furthermore, ensure you're connected to a strong network, as codes may be rejected due to a poor connection. In the worst-case scenario, reboot the game to fix any issues other than those mentioned above. If you still face issues, contact the Puzzles and Chaos support team.

Where to find new Puzzles and Chaos codes

Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail (Image via 37GAMES)

Check the game’s Facebook, X, and Instagram pages for code announcements. New codes are often released during large patch notes or through banners and notifications in-game. Follow Puzzles and Chaos subreddits, Discord, or other gaming channels where players exchange and discuss new codes.

FAQs on Puzzles and Chaos codes

What are the latest codes in Puzzles and Chaos?

The latest active codes are HELLO2025, MERYXMAS2U, and PNC1YEAR.

When are new codes released in Puzzles and Chaos?

New codes are typically released during special events or updates. Stay tuned for official announcements and timely information.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates on mobile games:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback