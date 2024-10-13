  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Love Nikki codes: Working and tested (December 2024)

Love Nikki codes: Working and tested (December 2024)

By Karthik Bindumon
Modified Dec 12, 2024 20:56 IST
(Image via Elex)
Love Nikki codes can help in easy progress. (Image via Elex)
Contents

Love Nikki codes are updated by the developer from time to time, providing players with a boost in terms of resource gathering and leveling up for both story mode and styling battles. Love Nikki is a complex and engaging dress-up game with elements of a novel. Players play through different levels, complete styling missions, participate in competitions, and gather cosmetic items. It is helpful to the codes to level up and gain advantages during events that have limited time.

These codes help players get resources without spending real money and are useful for beginners and professionals alike. In this article, you will find all the current working and tested Love Nikki codes for December 2024, how to redeem them, what they give, and other important information for a comfortable game.

Note: All active codes have been tested till December 12, 2024. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Love Nikki are available.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All active Love Nikki codes

These codes are valid until December 2024 and provide various bonuses in the game that can improve the gameplay and the variety of styling items.

CodesRewards
HBDNikkiRedeem code for rewards
DREAMWEAVERNIKKIRedeem code for 600 stamina, 20 fantasy tickets, 1 starlight ticket

List of expired Love Nikki codes

Below is the list of all expired Love Nikki codes:

  • withmoon
  • 2024MOONCAKE
  • nightorder
  • myschooltime
  • NIKKI240905
  • NIKKI0828
  • NIKKI240814
  • icecreamtime
  • puzzlesolved
  • NIKKI240611
  • autumndish

How to redeem active Love Nikki codes

With these codes, players can get the best out of every event and stand out in the leaderboards. (Image via Elex)
With these codes, players can get the best out of every event and stand out in the leaderboards. (Image via Elex)

Follow the steps below to claim your rewards:

  1. Open Love Nikki-Dress Up Queen and log in to your account.
  2. On the main screen, tap the Profile icon, located at the top-left corner.
  3. In the profile menu, click on Settings.
  4. Scroll down until you find the Redeem Code option and tap on it.
  5. A pop-up window will appear. Enter one of the active codes listed above.
  6. Hit Submit, and your rewards will be automatically added to your account

If the code is valid, you will get a notification of the items that you will be receiving. If entered codes are invalid or expired, an error message will appear.

Love Nikki codes and their importance

Stamina is another important resource as it enables players to engage in styling challenges, accomplish story missions, and engage in event tasks. (Image via Elex)
Stamina is another important resource as it enables players to engage in styling challenges, accomplish story missions, and engage in event tasks. (Image via Elex)

Love Nikki codes unlock important assets such as diamonds, gold, stamina, and special clothing. Diamonds are one of the most valuable currencies in the game and can be used to buy special outfits, event tickets, and many other things.

For those who want to gather all outfits or have a chance to compete in high-stakes styling contests, it is essential to redeem these codes as often as possible. Codes are usually distributed during specific in-game events or updates, giving players a chance at getting bonuses that will have a positive impact on their game.

How to fix Love Nikki codes troubleshooting

Check that you have written the code properly, especially upper and lower case letters and other characters. Also, check whether the code is active or not. If it has expired, then the code will not work.

Furthermore, a weak connection may lead to the rejection of the code. Make sure that you are logged in to a strong network connection.

At other times, problems associated with the redemption of codes can be solved by merely rebooting the game. In case you have not found a solution in the above steps, then you should contact the support team of the game.

Where to find new Love Nikki codes

Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail. (Image via Elex)
Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail. (Image via Elex)

Check the game’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for code announcements. The game often releases new codes during large patch notes or through banners and notifications within the game. Follow Love Nikki subreddits, Discord, or other gaming channels where players exchange and talk about new codes.

FAQs on Love Nikki codes

What are the latest codes in Love Nikki?

The latest active Love Nikki codes are HBDNikki and DREAMWEAVERNIKKI.

When are the new codes released in Love Nikki?

New codes are typically released during special events or updates; players should stay tuned to official announcements for timely information.

For more codes on various games, check out the following:

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी