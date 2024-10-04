War Thunder codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

Players need to know about the active War Thunder codes since using them will fetch you many freebies like new vehicle skins, decals (stickers), and special player titles. Most of these rewards can be used to improve the appearance of your vehicles. However, these codes will not remain active permanently and are typically set to expire after a certain period.

This article will list all active War Thunder codes for February 2025, as well as the expired ones. You will also learn how to redeem and troubleshoot these codes if you face problems regarding their usage in War Thunder.

All active War Thunder codes and rewards

Here is a list of the currently active codes in February 2025:

War Thunder codes Rewards WTBUTCHER War Thunder Russian Butcher decal 52MONKEYS 1st Squadron “Wukong” decal

List of expired War Thunder codes and rewards

War Thunder expired code rewards (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

Many expired War Thunder codes are not usable anymore. The last one to expire was UUGIRLDECAL, which gave an anime girl decal as a free reward, along with PO-LI-GON. Here are the expired codes so far:

Expired War Thunder codes Expired Rewards WARTHUNDER500K War Thunder 500k decal WTDESCOM-BESTWORK One free title, camo, and decal BRAVO War Thunder Bravo decal UUGIRLDECAL UU Booster’s UU Girl Heart decal PO-LI-GON Poligon Bonus - Sergey Chikhachev’s decal

How to redeem active War Thunder codes?

How to activate War Thunder codes (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

There are currently two ways to redeem War Thunder promo codes. They are:

1) From the War Thunder website

You can activate War Thunder bonus codes from the War Thunder website by following these steps:

Open the official Gaijin website. Select the "Redeem Code" tab at the top of the screen. Log into your Gaijin account, which you use for War Thunder. Enter the code in the "Activate Code" box. Tap on "Activate".

2) Through the in-game menu

You can activate codes from the in-game menu by following these steps:

Open War Thunder. Tap on your profile picture beside your name (top left corner). Open your "Accounts" tab. Select the "Activate Promo Code" option. Enter your code. Click on "Activate".

After you enter your code through any of the two methods above, you must exit the game and log in again. You will instantly be greeted with the “Following rewards received:” notification when you do so. Now, you can equip the rewards to your vehicles at any time. Moreover, these rewards are permanent, and will never be removed from your inventory.

How to fix War Thunder codes troubleshooting

If your War Thunder codes are not working, they have probably expired, which can happen anytime without prior notice. Therefore, always check this page to see if the codes are still active.

If they haven't expired, try copy-pasting them from above to avoid any code-entry errors. All War Thunder codes contain a mix of uppercase letters and numbers, often with hyphens in between. Ensure that no characters are in lowercase, and no spacebars or symbols are present.

Where to find new War Thunder codes?

Whenever a new code is available or expires, you will learn about it through this page which we will keep updating regularly. Moreover, you can follow the game’s official social media handles on X and Instagram.

You will often find codes through videos and live streams of War Thunder content creators on YouTube or Twitch. Many live streamers also conduct giveaways during their streams, mostly of limited-time codes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1) What are the latest War Thunder codes?

The latest and currently active codes are:

WTBUTCHER

52MONKEYS

Q2) When do active codes expire?

There is no set date when the currently active codes will expire. Therefore, it’s best to copy them from here as soon as possible.

Q3) When are new codes released?

There are no set dates when new active codes will announced. Therefore, it’s best to check out this page often for new ones.

