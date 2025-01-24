EA FC Mobile introduces Lunar New Year 2025 promo cards

EA FC Mobile is celebrating the Lunar New Year in style by introducing an exciting lineup of Lunar New Year (LNY) 2025 promo cards. This mini-event arrives as a side event alongside the highly anticipated Team of the Year (TOTY) main event, adding extra flair to the in-game festivities.

Designed to mark the Lunar New Year, a significant celebration in many central Asian countries that follows the lunar calendar, LNY offers players the opportunity to strengthen their squads with high-rated cards.

EA Sports has announced 16 exclusive promo cards during this period, featuring a mix of top-tier and mid-tier footballers across various positions.

What are EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year 2025 promo cards?

The Lunar New Year 2025 side-event is live in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC Mobile LNY cards bring diversity to the roster and provide strategic options for players to experiment with new lineups and playstyles. Here’s the full list in descending order of OVR ratings:

Moisés Caicedo (CDM) - 105 OVR

Micky van de Ven (CB) - 105 OVR

Daniel Parejo (CM) - 105 OVR

Takefusa Kubo (RW) - 105 OVR

Anthony Gordon (LW) - 104 OVR

Nicolas Jackson (ST) - 104 OVR

João Pedro (ST) - 104 OVR

Axel Witsel (CB) - 104 OVR

Manuel Ugarte (CDM) - 103 OVR

Jacob Ramsey (LW) - 103 OVR

Crysencio Summerville (LM) - 103 OVR

David López (CB) - 103 OVR

Eric García (CB) - 103 OVR

Curtis Jones (CM) - 102 OVR

Aridane Hernández (CB) - 102 OVR

Enzo Barrenechea (CDM) - 102 OVR

Alongside these, there are several other LNY-special cards available in the game. The dual functionality of these items both as LNY and TOTY cards enhances their value, making them essential additions to any EA FC Mobile Club Team.

The LNY event integrates seamlessly into the game, offering special mini side quests through the Challenge Mode.

While there are no recurring daily quests or a dedicated event segment, you can engage in unique challenges like LNY Challenge 1 and Challenge 2. They test your gameplay skills and team setup, rewarding you with 99 OVR Jude Bellingham and Son Heung-min cards upon completion.

Extra Time LNY Picks (Image via EA Sports)

In addition to the challenges, promo cards can also be earned through other in-game activities. The Extra Time segment introduces a special Lunar New Year curated Red Pick section, allowing you to use Red Packet Tokens to unlock rewards.

The LNY cards are also available in store TOTY packs, which can be purchased using Gems and by completing milestones in the TOTY event.

Since these cards are part of the TOTY event, they can also be used in TOTY Exchanges and to earn TOTY shards, adding an extra layer of strategic value in EA FC Mobile.

