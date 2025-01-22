EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year 2025: How to win 99 OVR Jude Bellingham and Son Heung-min cards for free

The EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year 2025 event has arrived, offering gamers a fantastic opportunity to earn exclusive rewards. This side event, running alongside the popular TOTY 2025, introduces the Lunar New Year Challenge in the game's Challenge Mode segment, where players can win high-rated special cards, gems, and coins.

Among the rewards are a 99 OVR Jude Bellingham (CAM) card and a 99 OVR Son Heung-min (ST) card, obtainable by completing specific challenges. Here's everything you need to know about this limited-time event.

EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year Challenge Mode: Conditions, rounds, and rewards

EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year 2025 Challenge Modes featuring Bellingham and Son cards teased in YouTube livestream by EA Sports (Image via EA Sports)

The Lunar New Year Challenge Mode consists of two main challenges:

Challenge 1 (Live from January 21 to January 23, 2025). Challenge 2 (Starts January 22, 2025).

Each challenge is divided into five rounds, progressively increasing in difficulty. You must guide your club team to victory against Artificially Intelligent (AI) opponents in every round to unlock the rewards.

EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year Challenge 1 winner rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Challenge 1 Winner Rewards:

1 x 99 OVR Jude Bellingham (CAM).

3,500 Gems.

1 x Universal Rank-Up Card (Mascherano).

3,000,000 FC Coins.

Challenge 2 Winner Rewards:

1 x 99 OVR Son Heung-min (ST).

3,500 Gems.

1 x Universal Rank-Up Card (Mascherano).

3,000,000 FC Coins.

To enter the Lunar New Year Challenge Mode, you must set up an exclusive lineup for a multi-round competition. Each round requires you to defeat AI opponents, with rewards from all rounds added to a cumulative prize pool.

EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year Challenge Mode rounds and rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Lunar New Year Challenge Mode rounds and rewards breakdown:

Round 1: 500 Gems. Round 2: 1,000 Gems. Quarter-Final: 2,000 Gems and Jude Bellingham card (Challenge 1) or Son Heung-min card (Challenge 2). Semi-Final: 1,000,000 FC Coins. Final: 2,000,000 FC Coins.

Only players who pass all five rounds will unlock the complete prize pool. In case of a tie, extra time and/or penalty shootouts will determine the winner.

Important rules and conditions in the EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year Challenge Mode

Participation in the EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year Challenge Mode is limited and requires you to meet the specific condition of having a minimum of 65 OVR lineup.

While rewards from individual rounds aren’t granted immediately, they accumulate in the prize pool. You can claim your rewards after completing all five rounds.

However, if eliminated, you will receive accumulated rewards based on your progress. You can retry challenges using gems if you lose. However, once all retries are exhausted, you will be eliminated from the competition.

Lunar New Year Challenge 1 info (Image via EA Sports)

With limited time to complete each challenge, strategy and lineup management are crucial.

The EA FC Mobile Lunar New Year Challenge Mode is a fantastic addition to EA FC Mobile’s ongoing events. Challenge 1 is already live, giving players the chance to secure the 99 OVR Jude Bellingham card and other rewards before the event ends.

Challenge 2 will begin on January 22, 2025, offering the highly coveted 99 OVR Son Heung-min card.

