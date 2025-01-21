EA Sports announces multiple EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 1 Icons

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025, one of the most anticipated EA Sports events, has officially begun as of January 21, 2025. TOTY is a fan-favorite occasion, eagerly awaited by the EA FC community for its exciting content, rewarding challenges, and high-rated player items.

This year’s Team of the Year event kicks off with Week 1, introducing new features, quests, and an incredible lineup of TOTY Icons that are among the best items in the game.

What are EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 1 Icons?

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 1 Icons in TOTY Gallery (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has announced the first set of EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Icons for Week 1. These items represent some iconic football legends, making them an easy first choice for any FC Mobile Ultimate Team. Here’s the complete list:

Ronaldinho Gaucho (107 OVR, CAM)

Lilian Thuram (107 OVR, CB)

Rivaldo Ferreira (106 OVR, LW)

David Beckham (106 OVR, CAM)

Marcel Desailly (105 OVR, CB)

Claude Makelele (105 OVR, CDM)

Robert Pirès (104 OVR, LW)

Gianfranco Zola (104 OVR, CAM )

Patrick Vieira (104 OVR, CM)

The most sought-after Icons — Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Makelele, Thuram, Beckham, and Desailly — can be claimed in the TOTY Gallery through TOTY Shard Exchanges.

These cards boast extraordinary stats and are currently the highest-rated Icon items in the game. Gamers must strategically collect and utilize their TOTY Shards to secure them.

In addition to the Week 1 Icons, EA Sports has also revealed Nominee 1 players and Ultimate TOTY (UTOTY) first-team players. These cards provide even more depth to the TOTY event and offer a range of options for strengthening one's squad.

While Week 1 is already off to a thrilling start, gamers should stay tuned for further announcements. EA Sports has hinted that more EA FC Mobile TOTY Icons might be revealed later this week, adding to the excitement revolving around Week 1.

Furthermore, Weeks 2, 3, 4, and beyond will bring a steady stream of new TOTY Icon cards, ensuring that the action continues throughout the event.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 has been launched with a bang, delivering a star-studded lineup of Week 1 Icons that includes footballing legends like Ronaldinho, Beckham, and Thuram. These cards set a new benchmark in EA FC Mobile and are essential for any competitive team.

