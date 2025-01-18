EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 promo cards

A few hours ago, EA Sports officially announced the long-awaited EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 promo cards. The announcement was made via EA FC Mobile's official X handle where the developers have been teasing the Team of the Year promo for a few days. Based on the votes given by users on EA's website, the squad has been built using a 4-3-3 formation.

This squad features some of the best footballers on the planet including Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and stars like Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. The cards will go live in the game once the promo releases in a few days.

Which footballers will have their cards featured in the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 promo cards?

Like every year, players around the globe were eagerly awaiting the announcement of EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 promo cards. The recent announcement highlights that gamers can now use cards of popular modern-day footballers in their lineups. This will enable them to win more VS Attack and Head-to-Head matches in the Division Rivals mode and against their in-game friends.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 promo cards:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

As seen in the tweet above, EA has restrained from disclosing the cards' positions and the Overall Ratings (OVRs). However, based on the TOTY 25 team in EA FC 25, gamers can expect a 4-3-3 formation with Palmer and Bellingham playing as CAM and Rodri posited in the CDM position. Furthermore, all cards are expected to have an OVR of 103 or more.

The cards will be selling like hotcakes once the promo goes live on January 21, 2025, UTC. Gamers who have accumulated Market Pick Tokens can use them to get one of these cards for free.

Those who have played the Team of the Year promos in the last few years would be aware that an Ultimate Team (featuring the same footballers and some icons of the game with high OVRs) could be added later on.

