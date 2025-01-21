EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Exchanges: Conditions, Rewards, and other details

The much-anticipated EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 event is live, offering gamers thrilling opportunities to enhance their squads with top-tier TOTY items. Among the various segments of the TOTY event, the Exchanges section stands out as rewarding yet challenging.
Modeled after the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) from the PC version, EA FC Mobile TOTY Exchanges allow gamers to acquire high-value rewards by sacrificing specific player cards.
Here’s everything you need to know about the TOTY 2025 Exchanges.
What are the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Exchanges?
Under the Exchanges segment of the EA FC Mobile TOTY event, you can find four distinct exchange opportunities, each offering valuable rewards.
1) Mascherano
- Reward: 1 x 91 OVR Universal Rank Up Mascherano (CDM)
- Conditions: Submit players with 80+ OVR. Ensure the total OVR is 450 or higher (including OVR boosted by Rank Ups)
- Limit: 2 exchanges per day
2) Daily Bonus Exchange
- Reward: 1 random player between 80–98 OVR
- Conditions: Submit 1 x 70+ OVR player
- Limit: 1 exchange per day
3) TOTY Player X 2
- Reward: 2 x TOTY players between 98–107 OVR
- Conditions: Submit 3 x 98+ OVR players, 3 x 90+ OVR players, and 5 x 85+ OVR players
- Limit: 5 exchanges per day
4) Limited Exchange
- Reward: 3 x TOTY players between 98–107 OVR
- Conditions: Submit 4 x TOTY players between 98–103 OVR
- Limit: 1 exchange per day
It is important to note that the training levels of fodder players used in exchanges cannot be carried forward. Therefore, you are advised to perform training transfers before including cards in exchanges to avoid losing valuable progress.
Additionally, once player cards are used as fodder in an exchange, they cannot be reclaimed. Carefully evaluate your squad and strategy before proceeding with any exchange.
EA FC Mobile TOTY Exchanges are an excellent way to secure elite TOTY players and other rewards to bolster your squad.
With four exchange categories offering diverse rewards, you have ample opportunities to participate. Plan your resources strategically, manage fodder cards wisely, and take advantage of the daily limits to maximize your rewards during this iconic event.
The EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 event is packed with opportunities, and the Exchanges segment is a great way to add top-tier TOTY players, like Ronaldinho, Jude Bellingham, and Cole Palmer, to your roster.