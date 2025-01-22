EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025: All Nominee A cards and how to claim them

The much-anticipated EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 (Team of the Year) event is live, and it has introduced the Week 1 TOTY Nominee A cards. As part of this exciting event, players can now exchange TOTY shards to unlock some of the best player items in EA FC Mobile.

The TOTY event introduced a new layer of strategy, as collecting and managing TOTY shards will determine your ability to claim these high-rated cards. If you've been enjoying the Winter Wonders event, the TOTY process will feel familiar, with a similar system of shard exchanges.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Week 1 TOTY Nominee A cards, their shard requirements, and how you can claim them to bolster your squad.

Week 1 EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee A cards and shard requirements

Nominee A cards are now live in the EA FC Mobile TOTY Gallery (Image via EA Sports)

You can utilize EA FC Mobile TOTY shards obtained by exchanging unwanted TOTY fodder cards to claim these exclusive players.

The TOTY Gallery segment is one of the highlights of this year's EA FC Mobile TOTY event, offering an exciting opportunity to upgrade squads with high-OVR cards. The Shard costs and OVR ratings of these cards are as follows:

105 OVR Cards

Lamine Yamal (RW): 600 shards

Erling Haaland (ST): 600 shards

Virgil Van Dijk (CB): 450 shards

Federico Valverde (CM): 600 shards

104 OVR Cards

Nico Williams (LW): 300 shards

Antonio Rüdiger (CB): 200 shards

Federico Dimarco (LB): 200 shards

Lautaro Martínez (ST): 200 shards

103 OVR Cards

Gregor Kobel (GK): 200 shards

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (CDM): 100 shards

Robert Lewandowski (ST): 100 shards

Jamal Musiala (CAM): 100 shards

By collecting and exchanging TOTY shards, you can claim your desired TOTY cards. The shard exchange process makes it essential to plan your strategy to secure the best players for your team.

Strategy for efficiently collecting EA FC Mobile TOTY shards

Players can get TOTY shards as exchange rewards against fodders in the TOTY Gallery (Image via EA Sports)

TOTY Shards are the key to unlocking these incredible cards. You can find the Nominee A cards in the TOTY Gallery segment of the event under the "Nominee A" tab. Here are the shard exchange criteria:

107 OVR TOTY Player: 250 TOTY Shards

250 TOTY Shards 106 OVR TOTY Player: 180 TOTY Shards

180 TOTY Shards 105 OVR TOTY Player: 120 TOTY Shards

120 TOTY Shards 104 OVR TOTY Player: 60 TOTY Shards

60 TOTY Shards 103 OVR TOTY Player: 30 TOTY Shards

30 TOTY Shards 100-102 OVR TOTY Player: 10 TOTY Shards

10 TOTY Shards 98-99 OVR TOTY Player: 5 TOTY Shards

Participating in event activities is an essential strategy. Completing daily and weekly tasks, taking part in matches, and utilizing exchange offers will help you gather more shards efficiently.

Additionally, converting gems into shards by purchasing the TOTY Unlimited and Daily Bundles from the Store is a reliable way to stock up on shards.

EA FC Mobile TOTY Icon Tokens are essential to stack up TOTY shards (Image via EA Sports)

TOTY Road to Icon daily challenges help players gather TOTY Icon Tokens. These tokens can be used to fetch high-rated TOTY players, which can be converted into TOTY shards.

If you have a significant number of EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards, prioritize the 105 OVR cards, such as Erling Haaland, Virgil Van Dijk, and Lamine Yamal, as these high-rated players can dramatically improve your squad’s performance.

Keep in mind that more TOTY content is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, with new Nominee B cards and rewards. So staying engaged will ensure you don’t miss out on future opportunities.

