How to collect EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards efficiently

EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards (Team of the Year) are one of the most valuable in-game resources in the game's TOTY event. These shards are essential for claiming TOTY Nominee players, TOTY Icons, Ultimate TOTY (UTOTY) players, and the 12th Man.

Given their significance and the fact that they are relatively difficult to earn, players need to adopt an efficient collection strategy to maximize their gains and make the best squad improvements during the event.

In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about collecting and utilizing EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards.

All possible ways to collect EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards

EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards are essential for claiming high-OVR TOTY cards (Image via EA Sports)

Acquiring EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards involves exchanging unused cards, participating in events, and strategic planning. Here are the main methods:

1) Exchanging unwanted TOTY fodder cards

You can trade unused TOTY fodder cards in the TOTY Gallery for EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards. The number of shards received will depend on the OVR (Overall Rating) of the exchanged card:

107 OVR : 250 shards

: 250 shards 106 OVR : 180 shards

: 180 shards 105 OVR : 120 shards

: 120 shards 104 OVR : 60 shards

: 60 shards 103 OVR : 30 shards

: 30 shards 100–102 OVR : 10 shards

: 10 shards 98–99 OVR: 5 shards

2) Purchasing the TOTY Unlimited Bundle A and TOTY Daily Bundle B

Available in the Store for 2.5k Gems and 3k Gems respectively, these bundles provide at least one 98 - 107 OVR TOTY player card. You can use this player as fodder in the Gallery and exchange it for Winter Wonders Shards.

3) Exchanging expired event player cards

Head to the Exchange segment in the game to trade surplus cards from expired events for 2x TOTY (98-107 OVR) players. These players can then be exchanged for shards in the Gallery.

4) Additional event and pass rewards

Unlike the previous EA FC Mobile Winter Wonders event, this time around, you can get Shard-worthy cards by participating in various EA FC Mobile TOTY event chapters, buying passes, and completing challenges. Here is an elaborate breakdown of the opportunities to earn TOTY Shards:

Road to Icon Milestone : In the Road to Icon event, one of the optional milestone rewards grants 150 TOTY Shards .

: In the Road to Icon event, one of the optional milestone rewards grants . TOTY Nominee B Event : The newly introduced TOTY Nominee B event allows players to earn up to 60 TOTY Shards through challenges and milestones.

: The newly introduced TOTY Nominee B event allows players to earn up to through challenges and milestones. Premium Star Pass : Players who purchase the Premium Star Pass can earn 150 TOTY Shards as a reward.

: Players who purchase the Premium Star Pass can earn as a reward. Free-to-Play (F2P) Star Pass: Even without spending money, F2P players can obtain 50 TOTY Shards from the standard Star Pass rewards.

Strategies for efficiently collecting and using EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards

Since EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards are required for multiple types of players, including regular TOTY Nominees, Honorable Mentions, UTOTY players, and TOTY Icons, you should use them wisely.

TOTY Shard exchage zone in TOTY Gallery (Image via EA Sports)

Setting priorities early is crucial since you must decide whether you want to focus on TOTY Icons, Nominees, or UTOTY players. Since the same TOTY Shards are used for all categories, spreading them too thin might leave you unable to claim top-tier cards.

Another key strategy is to save for Week 3 Icons. With Week 3 TOTY Icons arriving soon, it is advisable to conserve Shards instead of using them all on early releases. The reason for this is that a broader selection will allow for better decision-making.

Completing events and milestones daily is another essential tactic, as participation in all available TOTY events and milestones maximizes Shard collection over time.

EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards can also be obtained as Nominee B event rewards (Image via EA Sports)

You should also monitor exchanges closely, regularly checking the exchange section to see if any new opportunities to earn TOTY Shards arise.

Lastly, utilizing the Star Pass wisely can make a significant difference. If you plan on purchasing the Premium Star Pass, it is important to ensure that you unlock all available Shard rewards before the event ends.

By following these strategies, you can maximize your TOTY Shard collection and optimize your squad improvements throughout the event.

