EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Star Pass: Price, rewards, and how to get Pass Credits

EA Sports has unveiled the highly anticipated EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Star Pass following the weekly update in the game. This new pass accompanies the Team of the Year (TOTY) event and brings several rewards for both paying and non-paying users.

The TOTY 2025 Star Pass succeeds the Winter Wonders Star Pass, aiming to provide an even more rewarding experience. Players can access the former in the game’s Star Pass section, where it will be available for the next 16 days (as of writing).

What are the rewards of the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Star Pass?

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Star Pass reward collection segment (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Star Pass can be purchased for $11.59, with an optional Premium Star Pass bundle available for $23.19. The bundle includes the Star Pass and also provides 6,000 Star Pass Credits, allowing for faster progression.

The Star Pass offers an impressive selection of rewards in its Premium section, making it a sought-after purchase.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Star Pass purchase packs in Store (Image via EA Sports)

Additionally, free-to-play users can earn a smaller set of rewards, including Coins, Cards, TOTY Shards, a stadium, and a football.

All the Premium Star Pass rewards as per levels are listed below:

Level 1: 98 CDM André

98 CDM André Levels 2, 40, and 45: Rank-up item - 91 CDM Javier Mascherano (x1)

Rank-up item - 91 CDM Javier Mascherano (x1) Level 3: 3,000,000 Coins

3,000,000 Coins Levels 4 and 16: 400 Gems

400 Gems Level 5: TOTY Logo (Premium)

TOTY Logo (Premium) Levels 6, 18, 27, 33, 38, and 52: Training Transfer Tokens (x100)

Training Transfer Tokens (x100) Levels 7, 28, 32, 36, and 59: 200 Gems

200 Gems Levels 8, 11, 14, and 17: Six random 65-72 Base players

Six random 65-72 Base players Levels 9, 19, 31, 51, and 54: Random Coins (10,000–150,000)

Random Coins (10,000–150,000) Level 10: Rank-up item - 91 CDM Javier Mascherano (x2)

Rank-up item - 91 CDM Javier Mascherano (x2) Levels 13, 22, 29, 37, 49, and 57: 20 Pass Points

20 Pass Points Levels 20, 24, and 48: TOTY Shards (x30)

TOTY Shards (x30) Levels 15, 25, 35, 55, and 60: 300 FC Points

300 FC Points Level 20: 97 ST Darwin Núñez (Ballon d’Or version)

97 ST Darwin Núñez (Ballon d’Or version) Levels 21 and 46: 20,000 Coins

20,000 Coins Levels 23, 26, 39, and 42: Eight random 65-72 players

Eight random 65-72 players Level 30: 103 LW Phil Foden (TOTY version)

103 LW Phil Foden (TOTY version) Level 34: 100,000 Coins

100,000 Coins Level 43: 98 CB Matthijs de Ligt (Ballon d’Or version)

98 CB Matthijs de Ligt (Ballon d’Or version) Levels 44, 47, 53, and 56: Ten random 65-72 players

Ten random 65-72 players Level 50: 108 CM Patrick Vieira (TOTY Icon)

108 CM Patrick Vieira (TOTY Icon) Level 58: TOTY Shards (x60)

The highlight of the Premium Star Pass is the inclusion of TOTY Shards, which are highly valuable for obtaining high OVR TOTY cards.

Free-to-play gamers can also enjoy several rewards, including a new football (Black and White), a stadium (Sanderson Park - Foggy), Coins, Cards, a regular TOTY logo, and TOTY Shards, albeit in smaller quantities.

How to earn EA FC Mobile TOTY Star Pass Credits

Star Pass Credits can be obtained by completing daily and weekly FC Mobile quests (Image via EA Sports)

Progressing through the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 requires earning Star Pass Credits by completing Daily Quests. These tasks are straightforward and provide an effective way to rank up quickly.

Users can earn up to 1,000 Star Pass Credits daily and 1,400 additional Credits weekly by completing an additional 500 Quest Points.

With its blend of premium and free rewards, the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Star Pass is shaping up to be a must-have for avid gamers aiming to enhance their squad during this festive season.

