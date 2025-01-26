EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp: Complete guide to master the new game mode

The EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp has emerged as a standout feature following the Leagues Update, revolutionizing the game with significant transformations. This Player vs. Environment (PvE) mode has quickly gained attention among players for its innovative structure and rewards.

The Scouting Camp game mode offers an exciting opportunity for users to experience themed gameplay, with fully built teams featuring some of the best cards from major events. This mode is particularly beneficial for free-to-play (F2P) players, allowing them to test high-value cards before committing to purchases.

Exploring the EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp: An Overview

EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp game mode home screen (Image via EA Sports)

To participate in the EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp, players require a Scouting Camp Ticket, which can be obtained twice a week — Thursdays and Sundays.

Trending

During the mode's launch, EA gave all players one free ticket to explore the new feature.

EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp Ticket (Image via EA Sports)

The Scouting Camp can be accessed from the "Play" segment of ongoing events, adding an extra layer of engagement for players. Upon entering, players must select a team from a rotating pool of themed options.

These options are refreshed periodically to align with the release of new events, thus ensuring fresh and exciting gameplay. The currently available team options include:

TOTY 25 A

Winter Wonders A

Winter Wonders B

Ballon D’Or A

Ballon D’Or B

Thunderstruck

Trophy Titans

UCL

Players can look forward to the addition of the TOTY 25 B team on January 28, 2025, following the release of the TOTY Week 2 Nominees B cards.

EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp team selection options (Image via EA Sports)

Each themed lineup features Red Ranked Cards representing some of the most sought-after players from the respective events. After selecting a team, players can proceed to tackle four rounds of PvE head-to-head matches.

In this mode, opponents are randomly assigned teams from the same list of available options, creating varied and dynamic matchups.

Also Read: All EA FC Mobile Redeem Codes

EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp rewards, rules, and progression

EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp challenge's champion rewards (Image via EA Sports)

The rewards system in the Scouting Camp adds to its allure, as completing each round successfully offers players substantial prizes, including FC Coins and special cards. The breakdown of rewards is as follows:

Round 1 Reward: 1,000,000 FC Coins

1,000,000 FC Coins Round 2 Reward: 1 x 91 OVR Universal Rank-Up Mascherano Card

1 x 91 OVR Universal Rank-Up Mascherano Card Round 3 Reward: 2,000,000 FC Coins

2,000,000 FC Coins Round 4 Reward: 1 x 91 OVR Universal Rank-Up Mascherano Card and 10,000 FC Coins (only on the first win)

Players are given five retry options to complete the challenges, providing flexibility in case of setbacks.

Scouting Camp champions get to see their overall tourney stats (Image via EA Sports)

Each team selection offers a unique set of players and formations, which allows users to strategize based on their preferred play style and tactics.

Upon becoming the champion of the Scouting Camp, the mode presents detailed match statistics, including the total number of goals scored, top scorer, most assists, win rate percentage, possession percentage, and shot accuracy.

How can you benefit from playing EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp?

EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp is a brilliant opportunity for players to try out program-specific premium players before buying in Club Team (Image via EA Sports)

One of the most valuable aspects of this mode is its ability to act as a trial ground for premium player cards.

Using the prebuilt themed teams, players can evaluate the performance and compatibility of high-tier cards with their PlayStyles before investing in them.

However, once all EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp Tickets are exhausted, players must wait until they receive a new ticket to re-enter the mode, as it remains inaccessible without them.

Tips to succeed in the Scouting Camp

1) Analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the available teams before choosing one. Select a lineup that complements your preferred gameplay style, be it possession-based, counter-attacking, or high-pressing.

2) Familiarize yourself with the key players in your selected team. Understand their roles, strengths, and preferred positions to maximize their impact on the field.

Strategic approaches make the EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp challenges easy to crack (Image via EA Sports)

3) Use your five retry options judiciously. If a match seems unwinnable, consider quitting early to save time and effort. Remember to quit and switch off the game straightaway. Otherwise, forfeiting will lead to exhaustion of a retry.

4) Pay attention to your opponents' team compositions and adjust your tactics accordingly. Exploiting weaknesses in their formation can give you a significant advantage.

5) Since tickets are limited, plan your entries wisely. Avoid rushing into matches and ensure you have adequate time to complete all rounds successfully.

EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp cannot be accessed if a player runs out of tickets (Image via EA Sports)

6) Last but not least, use this mode as an opportunity to experiment with different players, new strategies, and formations. Testing multiple players and tactics can provide insight into what works best for you and which player can be invested in.

Overall, the Scouting Camp is a brilliant addition to EA FC Mobile, seamlessly combining competitive gameplay with strategic evaluation of valuable cards.

Expand Tweet

This mode ensures that players, regardless of their spending capacity, can enjoy the thrill of using elite cards while planning their future acquisitions with confidence.

For both casual and dedicated players, the EA FC Mobile Scouting Camp represents a significant step forward in enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Read more in EA FC Mobile: Lunar New Year 2025 promo || TOTY 2025 promo || TOTY 2025 Nominee A cards || TOTY 2025 Exchanges

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback