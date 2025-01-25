EA FC Mobile leaks hint at TOTY Week 2 Nominee B cards: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Bellingham, and more

TOTY (Team of the Year) Nominee A cards were released last Tuesday, and EA FC Mobile fans have been buzzing with excitement over the stunning lineup of these high-OVR items. Now, with Week 2 just around the corner, the anticipation for the next batch of Team of the Year cards is at an all-time high.

Reliable FC Mobile leakers, including Sappurit and Madridistaa, in their X (formerly Twitter) handles, have hinted at the potential arrival of Team of the Year Nominee B cards in the TOTY Gallery.

If these leaks hold true, FC Mobile players can look forward to adding legendary names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Heung-Min Son, and more to their Club Teams.

Leaked TOTY Week 2 Nominee B cards in EA FC Mobile

Multiple Ultimate TOTY Cards including Mbappe, Rodri, Saliba, Bellingham, and Martinez are likely to be included in the Team of the Year Nominee B list (Images via EA Sports)

Similar to Week 1, Nominee B cards will likely be claimable using TOTY Shards. Each card is assigned a specific shard requirement, reflecting its value and rarity.

Here’s the full list of leaked TOTY Nominee B cards, their positions, ratings, and the supposed shard requirements, arranged in descending order of shards needed:

Kylian Mbappe (ST) – 105 OVR: 800 shards

– 105 OVR: 800 shards Jude Bellingham (CAM) – 105 OVR: 600 shards

– 105 OVR: 600 shards Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) – 104 OVR: 500 shards

– 104 OVR: 500 shards Emiliano Martinez (GK) – 104 OVR: 500 shards

– 104 OVR: 500 shards William Saliba (CB) – 105 OVR: 300 shards

– 105 OVR: 300 shards Rodri (CDM) – 105 OVR: 300 shards

– 105 OVR: 300 shards Bukayo Saka (RW) – 104 OVR: 200 shards

– 104 OVR: 200 shards Ruben Dias (CB) – 104 OVR: 200 shards

– 104 OVR: 200 shards Viktor Gyökeres (ST) – 103 OVR: 200 shards

– 103 OVR: 200 shards Heung-Min Son (LW) – 103 OVR: 100 shards

– 103 OVR: 100 shards Declan Rice (CDM) – 103 OVR: 100 shards

– 103 OVR: 100 shards Antoine Griezmann (CAM) – 103 OVR: 100 shards

Team of the Year Week 2 will undoubtedly be a massive hit among fans if the leakers' claim turns out to be true. The list showcases a breathtaking lineup, with a mix of current superstars and fan favorites.

The potential inclusion of legendary veterans like Cristiano Ronaldo, Son, and Greizmann, alongside rising stars like Mbappe, Bellingham, and Saliba, ensures there’s something for everyone to look forward to.

The possibly increased shard requirements for some cards, like the 800 shards needed for Mbappe, indicate their immense in-game value and rarity.

Players are advised to start stockpiling Team of the Year Shards to maximize their chances of claiming these coveted cards. Additionally, with such a diverse lineup, fans will have plenty of opportunities to strengthen various positions on their squads.

While these leaks from Sappurit and Madridistaa are exciting, it’s important to take them with a grain of salt until EA Sports confirms and makes official revelations by next Tuesday, that is, January 28, 2025.

