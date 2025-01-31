Leaked EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 3 Icon cards: Legends Buffon, Bale, Drogba, and others might arrive

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 (Team of the Year) event continues to build excitement as Week 3 approaches. Reliable EA FC Mobile leaker, Madridistaa, has once again provided possible insights into the upcoming TOTY Week 3 Icons. Given his 100% accuracy in data mining so far, players can look forward to these additions with great anticipation.
However, while Madridistaa is confident about the arrival of these Icon cards, he is not entirely sure about the exact EA FC Mobile TOTY Shard requirements needed to claim them.
Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Leaked EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 3 Icon cards
Here’s the leaked lineup of EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 3 Icon cards, along with their predicted OVR ratings and estimated TOTY Shard requirements:
- Gianluigi Buffon (GK) – 107 OVR: 1000 shards
- Gareth Bale (RW) – 107 OVR: 1000 shards
- Steven Gerrard (CM) – 106 OVR: 750 shards
- Javier Zanetti (RB) – 106 OVR: 500 shards
- Didier Drogba (ST) – 105 OVR: 300 shards
- Emmanuel Petit (CDM) – 105 OVR: 300 shards
EA Sports has been rolling out some legendary names in the TOTY Icons event. TOTY Week 1 featured Ronaldinho, Lilian Thuram, David Beckham, Claude Makelele, Rivaldo, and Marcel Desailly, setting the stage for an electrifying TOTY campaign.
The EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 2 Icons followed with another impressive lineup, including Paolo Maldini, Lothar Matthäus, Gianluca Zambrotta, Garrincha, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Raul.
These additions kept fans engaged, and now, all eyes are on the Week 3 reveal.
When could EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 3 Icons be announced?
EA Sports is expected to officially reveal the EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 3 Icons on February 6, 2025. As per previous weeks, these players should become available in the TOTY Gallery soon after the announcement.
If the leaks hold true, this set of Icons will bring another exciting set of choices for players looking to strengthen their squads with football legends.
TOTY Shards remain a crucial resource in EA FC Mobile, used not just for claiming Icons but also for TOTY Nominee players, Honorable Mentions, Ultimate TOTY (UTOTY) players, and the 12th Man.
Since these Shards are difficult to earn, players must strategically plan their investments to get the best possible returns. It may be wise to store Shards now so that after Week 3, there is a broader TOTY Icon pool to choose from.
As anticipation builds for Week 3, the leaked lineup suggests that Buffon, Bale, Gerrard, Zanetti, Drogba, and Petit will be the next Icons to arrive.
With EA FC Mobile’s TOTY event reaching its peak, fans should stay prepared for the upcoming reveals and make the best use of their Shards to claim their preferred legends.