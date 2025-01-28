EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025: Leaked OVR ratings for UTOTY Virgil van Dijk and Jude Bellingham

The EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 (Team of the Year) excitement continues to soar, with new leaks shedding light on two key player ratings for the Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY) lineup. Popular and reliable EA FC Mobile leaker Madridistaa has shared possible OVR ratings for Virgil van Dijk and Jude Bellingham, two standout inclusions in the UTOTY.

This inclusion marks the sixth UTOTY appearance for Virgil van Dijk, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest center-backs of his generation.

Jude Bellingham, on the other hand, celebrates his second UTOTY selection, continuing his meteoric rise as a midfield maestro.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaked UTOTY ratings in EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025

According to Madridistaa, the OVR ratings for Virgil van Dijk and Jude Bellingham in EA FC Mobile's TOTY 2025 are as follows:

107 OVR Virgil van Dijk (CB)

106 OVR Jude Bellingham (CM)

These ratings align with the stellar performances of both players in 2024, solidifying their places among football’s elite.

While the official OVRs for the mobile version are still under wraps, Madridistaa’s track record for accurate leaks makes these ratings highly credible.

Confirmed UTOTY XI players

The EA Sports TOTY 2025 lineup has already been unveiled for the console version, and the same players will feature in EA FC Mobile. The complete UTOTY XI includes

Vinícius Jr. (LW)

Kylian Mbappé (ST)

Mohamed Salah (RW)

Jude Bellingham (CM)

Cole Palmer (CAM)

Rodri (CDM)

Grimaldo (LB)

William Saliba (CB)

Virgil van Dijk (CB)

Dani Carvajal (RB)

Emiliano Martínez (GK)

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo has been confirmed as the 12th man, adding even more star power to this year’s EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 will soon feature the official UTOTY ratings

While console players already have the full OVR details for the UTOTY lineup, EA FC Mobile fans eagerly await the official announcement of all ratings for the mobile version.

With only van Dijk and Bellingham’s potential ratings leaked so far, players can look forward to more updates in the coming days.

As the TOTY 2025 event unfolds in EA FC Mobile, fans can expect these high-rated cards to dominate gameplay, providing top-tier options for their squads.

Stay tuned for further updates and leaks as more details about the mobile UTOTY cards emerge.

